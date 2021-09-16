"The Ghost of Google Maps" has been frightening both iOS and Android users of the app

"The Ghost of Google Maps" has been frightening both iOS and Android users of the app1
According to Google Maps users on Twitter and Reddit, a mysterious male voice can be heard coming from the app. The voice is deep and has an Indian accent. One Reddit user with the handle u/couverando1984 explains what happened to him. "Hi. I use the English voice and it's normally a woman's voice. On my trip home today it was mostly the woman voice, then suddenly for one instruction it talked in what sounded like a deep man's voice with a slight Indian accent. Has anyone had this? Sounds crazy."
Besides being heard on both major smartphone platforms, the unembodied voice has startled Google Maps users in several English-speaking countries. We haven't heard of anyone contacting an exorcist yet, but if you start hearing a strange voice giving you turn-by-turn directions while using the app, be careful. It could be from a malicious soul ready to guide you into a ditch or give you incorrect directions and get you lost.
If you're an iPhone user, this might be a good time to forget the past and give Apple Maps a shot. Since Apple has redesigned Maps, it has become a very useful tool that some might find easier to navigate with than Google Maps. To be honest, we recently found a couple of errors on Apple Maps which mislabeled a highway as "North" when it was "South" (Google Maps had it right) but the app still showed the correct turn to make.
Is your Google Maps app haunted? Let us know your experience with the ghost of Google Maps.