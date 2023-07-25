Straight Talk announces new family plans with discounted rates

Our customers have been asking for family plans, and our new multiline options allow more people to experience the top-quality service of our most popular unlimited plan with savings that increase as you add more lines. With this launch, we’re reminding consumers why Straight Talk is and always has been the best value in wireless

Two Unlimited Lines: $75 per month, saving customers $15

Three Unlimited Lines: $90 per month, saving customers $45

Four Unlimited Lines: $100 per month, saving customers $80