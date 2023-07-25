Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Straight Talk announces new family plans with discounted rates

Verizon Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Straight Talk announces new family plans with discounted rates
Verizon’s Straight Talk announced this week new family plans offering discounted rates for adding one or more additional lines. Customers who sign up for two-line accounts with unlimited data will only have to pay $75 per month, while four-line plans are $25 per line per month for a big monthly savings of $80.

Straight Talk’s new promotion includes the carrier’s best-selling Silver Unlimited plan, which offers unlimited high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot, as well as unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico. This particular plan is exclusively available at Walmart and Straight Talk (both online and in-store) and is an interesting option for customers looking for a wireless phone service and 5G data that doesn’t involve contract plans.

Our customers have been asking for family plans, and our new multiline options allow more people to experience the top-quality service of our most popular unlimited plan with savings that increase as you add more lines. With this launch, we’re reminding consumers why Straight Talk is and always has been the best value in wireless,” said Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization.

All of Straight Talk’s multiline plans offer unlimited data on Verizon’s network at some of the lowest prices in the US. That said, here are all the family plans that offer discounted rates at Straight Talk:

  • Two Unlimited Lines: $75 per month, saving customers $15
  • Three Unlimited Lines: $90 per month, saving customers $45
  • Four Unlimited Lines: $100 per month, saving customers $80

Another benefit offered by Straight Talk is the fact that its family plans don’t require autopay for a better price, thus allowing customers to choose where and how they want to pay.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless