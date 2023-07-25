Straight Talk announces new family plans with discounted rates
Verizon’s Straight Talk announced this week new family plans offering discounted rates for adding one or more additional lines. Customers who sign up for two-line accounts with unlimited data will only have to pay $75 per month, while four-line plans are $25 per line per month for a big monthly savings of $80.
All of Straight Talk’s multiline plans offer unlimited data on Verizon’s network at some of the lowest prices in the US. That said, here are all the family plans that offer discounted rates at Straight Talk:
Another benefit offered by Straight Talk is the fact that its family plans don’t require autopay for a better price, thus allowing customers to choose where and how they want to pay.
Straight Talk’s new promotion includes the carrier’s best-selling Silver Unlimited plan, which offers unlimited high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot, as well as unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico. This particular plan is exclusively available at Walmart and Straight Talk (both online and in-store) and is an interesting option for customers looking for a wireless phone service and 5G data that doesn’t involve contract plans.
“Our customers have been asking for family plans, and our new multiline options allow more people to experience the top-quality service of our most popular unlimited plan with savings that increase as you add more lines. With this launch, we’re reminding consumers why Straight Talk is and always has been the best value in wireless,” said Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization.
- Two Unlimited Lines: $75 per month, saving customers $15
- Three Unlimited Lines: $90 per month, saving customers $45
- Four Unlimited Lines: $100 per month, saving customers $80
