Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Straight Talk becomes a NASCAR official partner, launches exclusive offers and promos

By
0comments
Straight Talk becomes a NASCAR official partner, launches exclusive offers and promos
NASCAR has a few dozen official partners, and starting this month, Straight Talk Wireless is one of them. The MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) announced over the weekend it had signed a multi-year agreement making Straight Talk Wireless an official partner of NASCAR.

The deal between the two companies includes naming rights for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway scheduled for October 27. It’s important to mention that the racetrack is now known as Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The multi-year partnership between Straight Talk and NASCAR also involves something called “NASCAR on Tour.” This event series will visit select Walmart parking lots in cities such as Daytona Beach, Darlington, Atlanta, Bentonville, Bristol, Kansas City, Talladega, Charlotte, Greenville, and Miami from August 21 to October 27.

More importantly, Straight Talk announced that following the partnership with NASCAR, it will launch racing-themed experiences, giveaways, driver appearances, exclusive offers, and more.

Straight Talk Wireless is such a recognizable brand, and one that shares NASCAR’s priorities in providing tremendous value for its customers and their families. We are thrilled to have Straight Talk Wireless join the NASCAR family as an Official Partner, both at the league and track level.


The first special promotion released by Straight Talk is aimed at new customers attending these events. Those who want to join the MVNO can take advantage of a special promotion: buy one month and get one month free on any unlimited plan.

Straight Talk is expected to roll out even more exclusive offers and promotions in the coming months, so stay tuned for more on this one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless