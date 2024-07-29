Straight Talk becomes a NASCAR official partner, launches exclusive offers and promos
NASCAR has a few dozen official partners, and starting this month, Straight Talk Wireless is one of them. The MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) announced over the weekend it had signed a multi-year agreement making Straight Talk Wireless an official partner of NASCAR.
The deal between the two companies includes naming rights for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway scheduled for October 27. It’s important to mention that the racetrack is now known as Straight Talk Wireless 400.
More importantly, Straight Talk announced that following the partnership with NASCAR, it will launch racing-themed experiences, giveaways, driver appearances, exclusive offers, and more.
The first special promotion released by Straight Talk is aimed at new customers attending these events. Those who want to join the MVNO can take advantage of a special promotion: buy one month and get one month free on any unlimited plan.
Straight Talk is expected to roll out even more exclusive offers and promotions in the coming months, so stay tuned for more on this one.
The multi-year partnership between Straight Talk and NASCAR also involves something called “NASCAR on Tour.” This event series will visit select Walmart parking lots in cities such as Daytona Beach, Darlington, Atlanta, Bentonville, Bristol, Kansas City, Talladega, Charlotte, Greenville, and Miami from August 21 to October 27.
Straight Talk Wireless is such a recognizable brand, and one that shares NASCAR’s priorities in providing tremendous value for its customers and their families. We are thrilled to have Straight Talk Wireless join the NASCAR family as an Official Partner, both at the league and track level.
