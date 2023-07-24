Straight Talk announces multi-line discounts for its best selling plan

Straight Talk Wireless announced this morning that it has added new family plans with discounts offered to customers who add one or more additional lines to its Silver Unlimited plan. For example, two lines of unlimited data costs just $75 per month, three lines of unlimited data is just $90 per month, and four lines of unlimited data is priced at only $100 per month. At these prices, Straight Talk subscribers are saving $15, $45, and $80 per month respectively. A single line of the Silver Unlimited plan is $45 per month.







The family plans are available for Straight Talk's Silver Unlimited plan which offers high-speed 4G and 5G data (over the Verizon network), 5GB of hotspot, and unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico. The service is available exclusively from Walmart, Walmart.com, and StraightTalk.com. Unlike other low-cost wireless providers, Straight Talk does not require that subscribers set up AutoPay to receive their best rates. Straight Talk Wireless also offers for sale a mixture of i Phone and Android handsets to its customers.









Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization, said, "Our customers have been asking for family plans, and our new multiline options allow more people to experience the top-quality service of our most popular unlimited plan with savings that increase as you add more lines. With this launch, we’re also reminding consumers why Straight Talk is and always has been the best value in wireless." Verizon acquired Straight Talk as part of its acquisition of TracFone back in 2021.





At the time of Verizon's acquisition of TracFone, the purchase moved about 20 million subscribers to the nation's largest wireless carrier. The brands acquired by Verizon are now part of the carrier's Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total by Verizon, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. During the first quarter of this year, Straight Talk had over 9.5 million subscribers.

