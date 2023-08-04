“Stability improvements” update comes for the Motorola Razr Plus
The Motorola Razr Plus (also known internationally as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra) is one heck of a phone: thin, almost gapless when closed, brings a cool user experience… and now it gets a patch in one of its first updates.
This made-to-be a Galaxy Flip killer is starting to receive the patch via the July 2023 security update, albeit we’re already in August. Folks over at Android Central first spotted this and detail that the update is about “stability improvements”. Those who have jumped the Razr Plus bandwagon expect to receive security updates twice a month for the device from Motorola for the next four years.
Security and stability patches aside, there’s a far greater update to be expected in the not-so-distant future: that of the Android OS. Its fourteenth iteration is closing in, and the Razr Plus is sure to get it (as well as Android 15 and Android 16). Android 14 is in Beta 4.1 for eager users to test the ground. Being so different from a “regular” smartphone, clamshells present testers with some challenges when it comes to Beta OS digging.
Razr Plus owners are starting to get the prompt to update to firmware version T1TZS33.3-62-25-1-3, as listed by Motorola. There’s a minimalistic changelog that says the patch "includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your device." Slightly elaborated information can be found on the Android Security Bulletin for July 2023, where it is mentioned that the most severe system vulnerability being patched “could lead to remote code execution with no additional execution privileges needed. User interaction is not needed for exploitation”.
Android 14 coming on the way
