Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, bringing new features along with your favorite songs of the year

New data reveals up to three musical phases that define your year based on the genres and artists. Basically, you can have a symphonic metal phase, then followed by other phases based on genres. You also have your musical evolution organized in a new playlist that combines both familiar songs with new suggested songs related to your musical phases.







Here's some screenshots from my 2024 Wrapped:



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.