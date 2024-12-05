Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, bringing new features along with your favorite songs of the year
Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here! Spotify's yearly recap of the songs and podcasts you listened to most in the past year is a fun experience to reflect on your musical choices in 2024 and maybe even think back about good times. In addition to a new design, this year Spotify has added some AI-based features to make the Wrapped experience even more personal!
You will also have a "Longest Listening Streak" for the artists you like the most in addition to the "Top Listeners" which reveals what percentage of listeners you're in for your favorite artist.
For the first time, Spotify will also give you a playlist of your most-watched music videos (in markets where this is available). Short messages are available from artists like ROSÉ, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter.
Some AI features are also coming in partnership with Google. You will find an AI chatbot to create personalized playlists using your Wrapped data. Where available, an AI DJ will provide commentary on the year with your favorite songs as a soundtrack.
In selected regions, Spotify will generate a podcast about your 2024 Wrapped too (yep, an AI podcast)!
Spotify has also unveiled its global list of most listened-to artists and songs for 2024. Taylor Swift tops for 2024 as an artist, while Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" takes the top spot as the most-played song of the year.
With Spotify Wrapped, you revisit the year with information about your favorite songs, albums, artists, and even podcasts. It comes each year as a tradition, but now it has some special new features as well.
New data reveals up to three musical phases that define your year based on the genres and artists. Basically, you can have a symphonic metal phase, then followed by other phases based on genres. You also have your musical evolution organized in a new playlist that combines both familiar songs with new suggested songs related to your musical phases.
Here's some screenshots from my 2024 Wrapped:
This year, Wrapped came a little bit later than usual, but maybe because of all the new features it was readying for Spotify fans. I'm always super excited when I see it available on my Spotify homepage, and was smiling widely when I watched mine.
