Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, bringing new features along with your favorite songs of the year

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Music
2024 Wrapped written in a dark background with Spotify's logo on top.
Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here! Spotify's yearly recap of the songs and podcasts you listened to most in the past year is a fun experience to reflect on your musical choices in 2024 and maybe even think back about good times. In addition to a new design, this year Spotify has added some AI-based features to make the Wrapped experience even more personal!

With Spotify Wrapped, you revisit the year with information about your favorite songs, albums, artists, and even podcasts. It comes each year as a tradition, but now it has some special new features as well.

New data reveals up to three musical phases that define your year based on the genres and artists. Basically, you can have a symphonic metal phase, then followed by other phases based on genres. You also have your musical evolution organized in a new playlist that combines both familiar songs with new suggested songs related to your musical phases.

Here's some screenshots from my 2024 Wrapped:

You will also have a "Longest Listening Streak" for the artists you like the most in addition to the "Top Listeners" which reveals what percentage of listeners you're in for your favorite artist.

For the first time, Spotify will also give you a playlist of your most-watched music videos (in markets where this is available). Short messages are available from artists like ROSÉ, Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter.

Some AI features are also coming in partnership with Google. You will find an AI chatbot to create personalized playlists using your Wrapped data. Where available, an AI DJ will provide commentary on the year with your favorite songs as a soundtrack.

In selected regions, Spotify will generate a podcast about your 2024 Wrapped too (yep, an AI podcast)!

Spotify has also unveiled its global list of most listened-to artists and songs for 2024. Taylor Swift tops for 2024 as an artist, while Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" takes the top spot as the most-played song of the year.

This year, Wrapped came a little bit later than usual, but maybe because of all the new features it was readying for Spotify fans. I'm always super excited when I see it available on my Spotify homepage, and was smiling widely when I watched mine.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless