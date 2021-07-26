Spotify adds new feed feature on Android and iOS

Spotify has just announced
a new feature will be making its way to Android and iOS users in the coming weeks. The new feature will enable Spotify users to discover new music and podcasts, a much-needed improvement considering there are more than 50k+ hours of content uploaded to Spotify every day.
The new feature is called What's New
and will gather all the new releases from the artists and shows Spotify users follow on the music streaming platform. Additionally, What's New
is updated in real-time, which means Spotify users will listen to new content just as it's released.
The new What's New
feed feature can be accessed by clicking the bell icon located at the top of the Home tab on your Android or iOS device. If new songs have been released since your last visit, a blue dot indicator on the bell icon will pop up.
It's important to mention that the What's New
feed includes filters that let users sort for new music releases or new podcast and show episodes. To have your favorite artists show up in the What's New
feed when they release new content, simply visit their page on Spotify and tap “Follow
.”
According to Spotify, the new What's New
feature will be rolled out to all users globally on Android and iOS over the coming weeks, so it's not going to be available to everyone at the same time.