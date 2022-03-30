Spotify testing new visuals and TikTok-like carousel for podcast discovery

Spotify working on a new podcast discovery page

So far, several users have spotted there is a new Podcasts tab added to their bottom bar in the app.Tapping on it leads you into a TikTok-like experience, which plays an episode of a randomly-selected podcast. Swiping up gives you access to another random episode of a random show that the app deems you may like.













Another interesting aspect of this new discovery tab is that it appears to include auto-captions for the episodes it displays as well.



As we already mentioned, Spotify seems to be working hard on enriching the user experience with podcasts on its platform, and if the feature we are discussing above ends up official, it would underline that the company is really trying to grow in this direction as well. As some of you may know, back in 2019, Spotify acquired Anchor (a podcast service), and then it also acquired Podz in 2021, which is a service focused on podcast discovery through machine learning.

Other Spotify features in testing that you might be excited about

Spotify has been testing loads of interesting new features recently, and although not all of them will end up being official, some of them definitely will. One of the most recent new features in testing that we reported on is a



The new Car Mode is also in its testing period, and it comes after Spotify abandoned Car View, a similar feature for drivers.



What it is is bringing larger buttons that are easier to tap on while you're busy looking at the road, and as a whole, the interface of the popular music-streaming app is simpler. However, it does have more options than what Car View had, as Car View was quite simplistic.



Killing Car View was actually in order to have Spotify users look into the



