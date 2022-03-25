 Spotify is now testing a new Car Mode UI for safer music listening while driving - PhoneArena

Apps Music

Spotify is now testing a new Car Mode UI for safer music listening while driving

Iskra Petrova
Driving is always more fun when you're enjoying your favorite music, or listening to a podcast while you're stuck in a traffic jam. Now, iMore reports about a new Car Mode look that Spotify is working on, designed especially to make it easier and more safer for drivers. Check it out!

Spotify has a new Car Mode in the works


The new Car Mode is a feature that will make it safer to use when you're driving. This new feature comes after Spotify abandoned Car View, which actually was doing something similar.

For now, the feature is not official, but the new look has been showcased on Android (via 9to5Google), and you can see what it will look like once it gets officially released. Most likely the feature will also have its testing period on iOS devices as well, and some might have gotten to test it already.


What it is is bringing larger buttons that are easier to tap on while you're busy looking at the road, and as a whole, the interface of the popular music-streaming app is simpler. However, it does have more options than what Car View had, as Car View was quite simplistic.

Killing Car View was actually in order to have Spotify users look into the Car Thing accessory that the company released recently.

Spotify is now prompting some users to "test drive" the new feature when they connect their phones to their car. One of the best features Car Mode brings is that you can easily browse and search for different music to play in your car, something that the old version, Car View, didn't have.

You get to have a home screen, a library view, and a voice control button so you can just give it commands and have your hands on the steering wheel. Of course, you get also simple media controls like play/pause, and others.

The Library tab gives you a glance at the music you've listened to most recently. This feature is still in testing for Android (and probably soon for iOS users), and no official release date has been announced as of yet.

