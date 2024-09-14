Spotify tests a parent-controlled premium tier for kids
Spotify is testing a new Premium membership option designed specifically for children under 13. This new offering gives young listeners access to more of the app's features, while still allowing parents to maintain control over their listening experience.
Unlike Spotify Kids, which is a separate app with curated content for children, this new pilot program allows kids to use the main Spotify app with a managed account. Parents can then use in-app controls to tailor their child's experience, including blocking specific songs or artists and managing playback of explicit content.
The pilot program is currently only available to Premium Family users in Denmark, New Zealand, and Sweden. However, if it is successful, it could be rolled out to other countries in the future.
This new initiative from Spotify reflects a growing trend among tech companies to provide more parental control options. As children increasingly use technology at a younger age, it is important for parents to be able to manage their online experiences. Spotify's new Premium membership pilot is a step in the right direction, and it will be interesting to see how it is received by users.
Spotify's new Premium membership pilot is a promising development that could benefit both parents and young listeners. By providing more parental control options, Spotify is helping to ensure that children have a safe and enjoyable experience on its platform.
Spotify hopes that this new offering will provide a solution for parents who have had their account recommendations and annual Wrapped data overtaken by their children's music choices. The company also believes that it will allow young listeners to enjoy the personalization features that make Spotify so unique, while still ensuring that they have a safe and appropriate listening experience.
Screenshots from the young listeners features within the Spotify app. | Image credit — Spotify
It's important to note that this is just a pilot program, and it remains to be seen whether it will be successful. However, it is a positive step from Spotify, and it will be interesting to see how it develops in the future.
