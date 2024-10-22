Spotify rolls out custom playlist cover art feature

Image credit — Spotify









To access this feature, users need to have the latest version of the Spotify mobile app. Once updated, they can select an existing playlist or create a new one. By tapping the three-dot menu on the playlist page and selecting "Create cover art," users can then upload an image and customize it with various elements. These include text styles and effects from Spotify's custom typeface, Spotify Mix, as well as background colors, gradients, image masking, visual effects, and exclusive stickers from artists like Jun Ioneda, Sam Lyon, James Marshall, and Shivani Parasnis. After creating their cover art, users can share it with friends or on social media platforms.



It's worth noting that each playlist can only have one custom cover art saved at a time. Any new cover created for a playlist will replace the previous one. For users who want to design multiple covers for the same playlist, creating a copy of the playlist is recommended. This can be done by opening the playlist, tapping the three-dot menu, selecting "Add to other playlist," and then tapping "New playlist."



The process of creating custom covert art on Spotify. | Video credit — Spotify





Currently, this feature is available in beta to English-speaking users in 65 markets. Spotify has collaborated with various music artists, visual creators, and album art designers for the launch. Among them are creators that have collaborated on famous works by Bad Bunny, The Notorious B.I.G., Beastie Boys, and JAY-Z, among others. These artists have used the new feature to create unique cover art for their own personal Spotify playlists.



I find that this feature offers a fun and creative way to personalize playlists and express users' musical taste. I appreciate the flexibility it provides in terms of design elements and the ability to use one's own images. Furthermore, I believe this feature will enhance the overall user experience on Spotify, making it more engaging and visually appealing. Let's see how Spotify further develops and expands this tool in the future.