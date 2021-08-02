YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing





The new tier is nearly half the price of the standard YouTube Premium subscription, but offers less benefits as expected. Apart from not have included ad-free YouTube Music listening, YouTube Premium Lite doesn't offer “ premium features ” like background playback and offline downloads. On the bright side, YouTube Premium Lite users will also get access to ad-free YouTube Kids viewing.



Currently, the Premium Lite tier is being tested in selected countries on Android, iOS, smart TVs, games consoles, YouTube Kids app, and the web. If Google decides to give the new tier the green light, YouTube Premium Lite is likely to be available globally.

