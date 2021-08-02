YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing

YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing0
Spotted by a ResetEra user, the information was confirmed by Google (via The Verge) earlier today. The company said is now running a trial in selected countries, but didn't offer any details about Premium Lite's full deployment.
In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.
The new tier is nearly half the price of the standard YouTube Premium subscription, but offers less benefits as expected. Apart from not have included ad-free YouTube Music listening, YouTube Premium Lite doesn't offer “premium features” like background playback and offline downloads. On the bright side, YouTube Premium Lite users will also get access to ad-free YouTube Kids viewing.
Currently, the Premium Lite tier is being tested in selected countries on Android, iOS, smart TVs, games consoles, YouTube Kids app, and the web. If Google decides to give the new tier the green light, YouTube Premium Lite is likely to be available globally.