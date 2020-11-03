iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Apple Watch users can now stream music from Spotify without having their iPhones nearby

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 03, 2020, 7:25 PM
Apple Watch users can now stream music from Spotify without having their iPhones nearby
Back in September, we told you that Spotify was testing direct streaming of music through the Apple Watch. In other words, owners of Apple's connected timepiece would not have to carry their iPhone with them to stream Spotify through their Apple Watch. Today, Germanys's Macerkopf (via Google Translate) says that a server side update is flicking on this new feature for the Apple Watch starting today.

Several Apple Watch users say that they have received a message on their Apple Watch asking if they would like to stream Spotify on their timepieces. Currently, all that Spotify's Apple Watch app can do on the smartwatch is act as a remote control device for the music streamer's iPhone app. Those who tested the feature in September found that they were able to stream Spotify over the Apple Watch via Wi-Fi or cellular even if they had left their iPhone at home.


While the standalone Spotify doesn't have a search feature, users will still be able to navigate their playlists through Siri. The digital assistant will be able to play specific songs and albums, and access the work of certain artists. There also is a way to request recently played songs and users will be able to rummage through their music library to find something to listen to.

Since this feature is being disseminated via a server-side update, all we can tell you is to keep an eye on your Apple Watch for the prompt asking if you're interested in the feature.








 










 

