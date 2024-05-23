Spotify rolls out a new, exclusive font

Spotify Mix





Spotify says their team never stops "when it comes to building an experience that reflects the vibrancy and creativity of our community".In other words, they're introducing a new, exclusive font they're callingThe new bespoke typeface Spotify Mix replaces the current font used in Spotify's in-app and desktop experiences. It has begun rolling out to listeners on Spotify in all languages with Latin-based scripts, as well as Vietnamese.This is what Rasmus Wängelin, Global Head of Brand Design at Spotify, has to say about it:To design this typeface, Spotify's team broke free from "traditional typographic constraints" and "merged elements from a variety of font styles". This approach mirrors the dynamic and evolving nature of audio culture over the years, according to them.The result is a sans-serif typeface that blends features from both classic and contemporary styles, creating a "distinctive and unique" look. The shapes of sound waves are "subtly incorporated" to evoke a rhythmic feel.