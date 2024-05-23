Spotify rolls out a new, exclusive font
Spotify says their team never stops "when it comes to building an experience that reflects the vibrancy and creativity of our community".
In other words, they're introducing a new, exclusive font they're calling Spotify Mix.
The new bespoke typeface Spotify Mix replaces the current font used in Spotify's in-app and desktop experiences. It has begun rolling out to listeners on Spotify in all languages with Latin-based scripts, as well as Vietnamese.
The result is a sans-serif typeface that blends features from both classic and contemporary styles, creating a "distinctive and unique" look. The shapes of sound waves are "subtly incorporated" to evoke a rhythmic feel.
This is what Rasmus Wängelin, Global Head of Brand Design at Spotify, has to say about it:
Spotify Mix is a variable font designed just for us, and we consider it, quite literally, a remix.
To design this typeface, Spotify's team broke free from "traditional typographic constraints" and "merged elements from a variety of font styles". This approach mirrors the dynamic and evolving nature of audio culture over the years, according to them.
The combination of sharp angles and smooth curves gives the typeface a distinctive character that feels quintessentially Spotify.
