Spotify Jams could soon get a chat feature

Image credit: Spotify

Recommended Stories

The ability to chat directly within the Spotify app during Jam sessions would be a welcome addition for users, particularly during virtual sessions where face-to-face communication isn't possible. It would eliminate the need to switch between apps to message friends and create a more seamless and integrated social experience.It's important to note that APK teardowns offer a glimpse into potential future features, but they don't guarantee that these features will be officially released. However, this discovery does indicate that Spotify is exploring ways to enhance the social aspect of its platform and make Jam sessions more interactive and engaging for users.As Spotify continues to refine and develop this chat feature, it will be interesting to see how it integrates with Jam sessions and what additional functionalities it might offer. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for further updates on this potential addition to Spotify's features.