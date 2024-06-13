Spotify Jams could soon get a chat feature
Image credit: Spotify
Spotify, the popular music streaming service, might be adding a new feature to its Jam sessions. A recent breakdown of the Spotify app code, known as an APK teardown, revealed a hidden "Chats" feature with the codename "campfire." This discovery suggests that Spotify may be working on adding a chat function to Jam sessions, allowing friends to have conversations while listening to music together.
Spotify Jam is a feature that allows premium subscribers to create a shared playlist with friends. Whether in person or virtually, friends can listen to and add songs to the queue together. However, it currently lacks an in-app chat function, forcing users to switch to other apps to communicate. This upcoming addition of a chat feature would address this issue and enhance the social aspect of Jam sessions.
While the code for this chat feature appears to be a work in progress, its presence hints that Spotify is actively developing it. Based on the limited code found, it seems that this feature is specifically designed for group conversations within Jam sessions. Although not yet confirmed, it's possible that Spotify is already internally testing the feature.
The ability to chat directly within the Spotify app during Jam sessions would be a welcome addition for users, particularly during virtual sessions where face-to-face communication isn't possible. It would eliminate the need to switch between apps to message friends and create a more seamless and integrated social experience.
It's important to note that APK teardowns offer a glimpse into potential future features, but they don't guarantee that these features will be officially released. However, this discovery does indicate that Spotify is exploring ways to enhance the social aspect of its platform and make Jam sessions more interactive and engaging for users.
As Spotify continues to refine and develop this chat feature, it will be interesting to see how it integrates with Jam sessions and what additional functionalities it might offer. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for further updates on this potential addition to Spotify's features.
