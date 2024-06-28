Spotify hosts 250,000 video podcast shows in 2024 – up from 100,000 in 2023
If you want to see the podcast you're listening to and you're a Spotify user – guess what, there's a quarter of a million of video podcasts on Spotify!
That's what the latest insight data from the popular app claims. Spotify launched video podcasts for a select number of shows in 2020, and has since expanded the format to creators in almost every market.
Globally, the average daily streams of video podcasts on Spotify have increased by over 39% year-over-year. In the U.S., nearly two-thirds of podcast listeners prefer shows with video, Spotify says.
Globally, video consumption hours on Spotify have increased more rapidly than audio-only consumption hours year-over-year, with higher retention rates for video podcasts. Spotify shared new statistics highlighting the growing popularity of video on the platform:
Personally, I think video podcasts are going to get even more popular in the next few years. Except for those who run five miles each morning: they're strictly on audio!
Obviously, video podcasts have gained popularity (thanks, YouTube!), with creators worldwide embracing the format to enhance engagement. Over half of Spotify's top 20 podcasts now feature video, including major shows like The Joe Rogan Experience.
What the numbers say
- There are now over 250,000 video podcast shows on Spotify, up from 100,000 in 2023.
- More than 170 million users have watched a video podcast on Spotify.
- Over 70% of users watching video podcasts do so in the foreground.
- Nearly one in three U.S. podcast monthly active users (MAUs) engage with video, while nearly one in four global podcast MAUs engage with video. Globally, the number of video podcast MAUs has grown by 40% year-over-year.
- The number of creators actively publishing video each month has increased by nearly 70% year-over-year.
- The largest markets for creators publishing video are the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.
- In Brazil and the Philippines, about 20% of all monthly active podcast creators are publishing video, a share that has nearly doubled since last year.
- In Chile and Brazil, video is increasing its share of total podcast consumption hours. In Chile, video hours make up a quarter of total podcast consumption hours, and in Brazil, more than 15%.
