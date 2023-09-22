Spotify’s HiFi tier price and features leak ahead of launch
Spotify kind of jumped the gun on its HiFi tier. Officially introduced back in 2021, the premium tier is still MIA with no actual time frame for its release. The most recent report that mentions Spotify’s HiFi tier dates from June 2023 and claims the tier was renamed to “Supremium.”
Thankfully, we now have more details about Spotify’s upcoming HiFi tier thanks to Redditor Hypixely (via The Verge). According to the Redditor, code within the app reveals some never before known features like the ability to make playlists with AI and 30 hours of audiobook listening every month.
The plan will also offer 24-bit lossless music, the ability to filter library by mood, activity and genre, as well as some advanced mixing tools. The latter allow customers to customize the order of a playlist by BPM or danceability, or use “smart order” to create the best sequence using key and tempo.
Furthermore, the app’s code mentions something called “Soundcheck,” which is supposed to tell the user about their listening habits and discover what mix of sounds is unique to them.
More importantly, the price of Spotify’s “Supremium” tier is set to $19.99 per month according to the code, but that could very well be just a placeholder, so take it with a grain of salt.
Last but not least, it appears that standard premium accounts will get 20 hours of audiobook listening per month, but the code also mentions Nemo Duo and Nemo Family, which we have no idea what really are at the moment.
The app’s code also revealed that access to included audiobooks listening hours is only available to plan managers of Individual, Duo, and Family plans.
It will also be possible to enable smooth transitions that use set cue point to seamlessly transition between tracks. Those who pay for Spotify’s most expensive tier will benefit from its technology that has no lag and delay, the company claims.
