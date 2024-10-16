Spotify expands its music video test and once again excludes the US from the beta
Up Next:
Spotify's music video beta is now expanding to new markets after starting in Match for Premium subscribers, and unfortunately, the US is once again excluded from all the fun. When the music video beta first started rolling out, it was available as a test to 11 markets which did not include the US.
Now, access to the beta is expanding (once again, without the US, it seems), and Spotify is also introducing a few improvements in the process.
The feature is limited to Premium subscribers. Once you have it, you'll be able to switch between audio and video on iOS, Android, desktop, and TVs.
Also, you get video indicators next to track names so you can see more easily which tracks have videos. Turning your phone in landscape mode will now enter full screen automatically for you to enjoy the video. At the moment, the catalog of videos available on the music-streaming platform is limited, but it is bound to grow with time.
I personally believe that Spotify should hurry up and include the US in its tests, although I wouldn't be too disappointed by the exclusion at this point given the fact we're talking about a beta test.
I think that letting you switch to a music video from audio is a super cool feature and I believe Spotify should work hard to get it out to more people, and also, to release the non-beta version - I am pretty excited about it.
Now, access to the beta is expanding (once again, without the US, it seems), and Spotify is also introducing a few improvements in the process.
85 new regions are now going to get access to the music videos beta. These markets join the original 11 and Egypt, and now the total number of supported countries has expanded to 97. Curiously enough, Spotify has not detailed which countries are included in the new 85 markets in the blog post announcing the news, and it seems the United States is sadly not one of those.
A Spotify spokesperson has told The Verge that US Spotify users will get to experience the new beta feature "in the future", and as would be expected, they have not given us an exact date or timeframe for this. As the feature is still in beta though, you may not need to be as disappointed as beta features sometimes offer unstable experiences and bugs.
Music videos on Spotify are still in beta, but sound pretty fun. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The feature is limited to Premium subscribers. Once you have it, you'll be able to switch between audio and video on iOS, Android, desktop, and TVs.
Spotify also underlined a few improvements to the beta. For example, it has made switching between audio and video more seamless by having the video pick up from where you left off (until this one, the video would start from the start despite where you were in the song when you switched).
Also, you get video indicators next to track names so you can see more easily which tracks have videos. Turning your phone in landscape mode will now enter full screen automatically for you to enjoy the video. At the moment, the catalog of videos available on the music-streaming platform is limited, but it is bound to grow with time.
I personally believe that Spotify should hurry up and include the US in its tests, although I wouldn't be too disappointed by the exclusion at this point given the fact we're talking about a beta test.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: