Spotify official confirms a more premium tier is coming soon

around $17 or $18 price point, but sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all the benefits that this normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board

Spotify’s long-rumored Hi-Fi tier is about to go official. The music streaming service recently confirmed a deluxe version of Spotify that offers a bunch of enhancements is in the works and should be released very soon.After adding a basic ad-free plan in June specifically aimed at those who don’t listen to audiobooks, Spotify is ready for the next step. The launch of an even more premium tier will allow the audio giant to tap into a new audience, one that’s looking for excellence.On the company’s earnings call, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that the upcoming deluxe tier could cost $5 more than the current premium tier pricing (via The Hollywood Reporter ).Although the deluxe plan is still in “early days,” Spotify is determined to eventually give it the greenlight since it’s convinced that it caters to a certain type of consumers.According to Ek, the even more premium tier of Spotify is going to be “.”The star of this deluxe version of Spotify is the lossless audio feature, which includes listening support for up to 24-bit/44.1kHz that’s going to be available for “limited songs” via the FLAC audio format.In addition, the upgraded tier is rumored to include the ability to generate custom playlists based on specific dates, events, activities, but the algorithm will also try to predict user preferences and create playlists accordingly.Currently, only three music streaming services offer its subscribers the lossless audio feature: Amazon Music, Apple Music, and TIDAL . It’s actually surprising that Spotify hasn’t managed to add this perk to its offering yet, but there’s probably a reason behind this strategy that we’re not aware of.