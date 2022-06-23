 Spotify working on a Community page that shows what your friends are listening to in real-time - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Spotify working on a Community page that shows what your friends are listening to in real-time

Software updates Apps
Spotify has a new Community page in the works: keep track of your friends' music tastes
Spotify has been steadily evolving in the past few months, from testing more podcast features (like a separate tab for podcasts still in the works) to aiming to conquer the audiobook market. It appears the music-streaming platform has another area in which it sees more possibilities for growth - the social aspect. Android Police now reports Spotify is working on adding a new Community tab, which will allow you to check out what your Facebook friends are listening to.

Spotify working on a Community tab for you to check out what your friends are listening to


The feature was first spotted by Chirs Messina, and he shared it in a brief preview on Twitter. Since then, Spotify has confirmed that the feature is in early development (via TechCrunch).


Then, what is this feature all about (at least for now)? The Community page looks similar to the Friend Activity sidebar in the desktop version of Spotify. The page lets you keep track of what your friends are listening to in real-time.

Well, it basically pulls the list of songs from your friends' Facebook accounts - if these are connected to the app.

You can get a preview of the tab if you have an iPhone: open Safari, go to "spotify:community" via the address bar, and then tap the button to open the Spotify app. This shortcut doesn't work on Chrome on Android so far, so only iPhone users can get a glimpse of the new page for now (it is still unfinished by the way, as it is in early development).

Given the fact that this feature is still in early development, it is unknown how much time it will take for Spotify to refine it and release it as a part of an official update. So, it might take a while before you'll be able to check out your friends' music preferences from the app.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless