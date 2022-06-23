Spotify working on a Community page that shows what your friends are listening to in real-time
Spotify has been steadily evolving in the past few months, from testing more podcast features (like a separate tab for podcasts still in the works) to aiming to conquer the audiobook market. It appears the music-streaming platform has another area in which it sees more possibilities for growth - the social aspect. Android Police now reports Spotify is working on adding a new Community tab, which will allow you to check out what your Facebook friends are listening to.
You can get a preview of the tab if you have an iPhone: open Safari, go to "spotify:community" via the address bar, and then tap the button to open the Spotify app. This shortcut doesn't work on Chrome on Android so far, so only iPhone users can get a glimpse of the new page for now (it is still unfinished by the way, as it is in early development).
Spotify working on a Community tab for you to check out what your friends are listening to
The feature was first spotted by Chirs Messina, and he shared it in a brief preview on Twitter. Since then, Spotify has confirmed that the feature is in early development (via TechCrunch).
Then, what is this feature all about (at least for now)? The Community page looks similar to the Friend Activity sidebar in the desktop version of Spotify. The page lets you keep track of what your friends are listening to in real-time.
Ready? Here's my secret!— ˗ˏˋ Chris Messina ˎˊ˗ (@chrismessina) June 1, 2022
Spotify has a new Community Hub to see what your friends are listening to live and what playlists they've recently updated.
I have no idea who Andrew Orona is, though.
Want access? SuperFollow me and I'll tell you how! #NewSpotify#SocialAudiopic.twitter.com/hmlA52CVEj
Well, it basically pulls the list of songs from your friends' Facebook accounts - if these are connected to the app.
Given the fact that this feature is still in early development, it is unknown how much time it will take for Spotify to refine it and release it as a part of an official update. So, it might take a while before you'll be able to check out your friends' music preferences from the app.
