Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy

Joe Rogan saga with Spotify continues as he removes some of his podcast episodes

This is mainly due to the compilation video of Rogan using the N-word on different podcast episodes and the controversy that followed. Joe Rogan addressed the compilation video by saying that it was made up of clips taken out of context, and he says it looks "horrible". The podcaster also stated that he agrees there is no context where a white person should be able to use the word, and that he hasn't used it in years.





Joe Rogan controversy doesn't start here



The podcast host was accused of spreading misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines. Additionally, 270 medical professionals wrote an open letter to Spotify asking for action against The Joe Rogan Experience.





