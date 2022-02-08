 Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Stay tuned!
Samsung Unpacked 2022 | S22 series | what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apps

Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy
Okay, it seems that the controversy with Joe Rogan and his podcast and Spotify is still going strong. CNBC now reports that Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, has sent a note to Spotify employees apologizing for the impact Joe Rogan's ongoing saga might have had on them.

Joe Rogan saga with Spotify continues as he removes some of his podcast episodes


On Friday, a compilation of Joe Rogan using the N-word in his podcasts circulated the internet, adding more fuel to the fire that the popular podcast host has been involved in recently. Not long after the compilation surfaced, Rogan described the video as "horrible" and stated that this was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he has ever talked about publicly.

A Spotify spokesperson provided CNBC with a note to staff that the company's CEO, Daniel Ek, had written. He has reportedly apologized for the way the controversy with Joe Rogan's show was impacting the employees of the popular audio streaming service.

Additionally, Ek underlined that Joe Rogan's comments do not represent the values of Spotify, and he acknowledged that many of the employees may feel "drained, frustrated and unheard.”

This is mainly due to the compilation video of Rogan using the N-word on different podcast episodes and the controversy that followed. Joe Rogan addressed the compilation video by saying that it was made up of clips taken out of context, and he says it looks "horrible". The podcaster also stated that he agrees there is no context where a white person should be able to use the word, and that he hasn't used it in years.


Dozens of Rogan's podcast episodes were removed from Spotify in the last few days; however, the company CEO stated there are no plans to pull Rogan completely from the platform.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek also said. He added that he doesn't believe silencing Joe Rogan is the solution to the issue, but instead, having more clear lines around content and taking action when they are crossed is a better way to do things.

Joe Rogan controversy doesn't start here


As many of you may already know, Joe Rogan's show has been causing controversy recently, which even had musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pull their music from the platform.

The podcast host was accused of spreading misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines. Additionally, 270 medical professionals wrote an open letter to Spotify asking for action against The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan then went on to apologize for the situation in another post on Instagram, saying that he only invited guests to have conversations and was not trying to be controversial or to spread misinformation.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
by Daniel Petrov,  0
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors are already up for grabs
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus screen protectors are already up for grabs
EU officials say they will be just fine without Facebook in response to Meta's alleged threat
by Iskra Petrova,  5
EU officials say they will be just fine without Facebook in response to Meta's alleged threat
Motorola's next Edge phone to be unveiled in the US on February 24
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Motorola's next Edge phone to be unveiled in the US on February 24
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless