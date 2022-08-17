Spotify may give you the ability to react to music and publish your reaction as a podcast episode
Spotify is known for running interesting tests of new features here and there: sometimes they make it to the final version of the music-streaming service, sometimes, they don't. Nevertheless, it's always interesting to look into what new features apps are working on. XDA-Developers reports about a new feature that's now being tested for Spotify which will give you the option to record your reaction to music and upload it on the platform as a podcast.
As we already mentioned, this feature is currently being tested and is not yet an official part of Spotify's feature set. The test is currently live for some users in Vietnam. The feature was shared by a user going under the u/Mortical219 on Reddit.
The feature in itself seems fun to use, but one cannot help but wonder how many people will decide to participate like this. Of course, like all such features that are in a testing period, there's no guarantee Spotify will make this feature official.
Spotify seems to be looking more into the social aspect of its app, with features in the works like this one, focused on sharing (and why not, interacting with people). Last month, the music-streaming platform was reported to be working on a Community tab where you'll be able to see what your friends are listening to in real-time, as well as see what playlists they've updated recently.
Spotify listeners may be able to record music reactions as podcasts
The prompt appears after you've finished listening to a playlist, and gives you the option to record a reaction to the music you've just (hopefully) enjoyed. Once you've recorded the audio of your reaction, it can be lightly edited and you can even add some background music to it. And then, this reaction can be published as a podcast episode.
