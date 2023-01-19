Spotify urges the EU to reign in Apple's App Store monopoly, calls for "urgent action"

Spotify's antitrust complaint against Apple gets backed by other companies as well

Basecamp

Deezer

Proton

Schibsted

Spotify

European Publishers Council

France Digitale

News Media Europe





All in all, the letter urges the European Commission to make a decision on the case against Apple. It will be interesting to see whether or not the EC accelerates its decision making and what results from this battle. Is Apple in trouble?

