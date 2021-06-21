Spotify acquires another company to further improve podcasts discovery

Spotify bought a few small companies
in the last couple of months to further improve the podcast experience
. Over the weekend, the music streaming company announced another acquisition that's meant to contribute to building the best podcast discovery experience: Podz.
Podz is a small company that owns a technology that Spotify thinks it can successfully complement its own to accelerate the efforts to drive discovery and deliver listeners the right content when they need it.
Podz technology, just like Spotify's, is powered by machine learning and generates high-quality clips that offer users the chance to preview important moments from podcast episodes. To sum it up, thanks to the new acquisition, Spotify should be able to make it easier for its listeners to find the content they want to listen to, and for creators to be discovered and build a fan base.
According to Spotify
, Podz technology will be integrated into the music streaming service beginning this year, so users should start seeing the first improvements before the end of 2021.
