Spigen's cases always stay on top of modern trends and new tech

Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





With usability and slim protection in mind, the newly released



With usability and slim protection in mind, the newly released Tough Armor Mag case offers a wide range of benefits from easy power charges that are completely compatible with Apple's MagSafe charger while still holding its signature qualities of the original Tough Armor design. Strengthening the original Tough Armor design, the Tough Armor Mag is military grade drop test certified. Made with bubbled air cushion technology in all four corners of the case, the case although slim the sturdy frame protects and power charges like a beast.

With any mobile case, one of the key qualities in defense is the ability to retain the internal device without harm while absorbing any impact from the external environment. If you are one of those people who live to be outdoors the new Nitro Force is a perfect case to pick up, that is built with active defense in mind.