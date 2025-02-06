Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Spectrum Mobile is the US first cable operator to reach 10 million mobile lines milestone

Wireless service
Spectrum Mobile store
Spectrum Mobile offers some unique perks to its customers | Image credit: Spectrum Mobile
Spectrum Mobile has just announced it has reached the 10 million mobile lines milestone. The carrier that uses Verizon’s 5G network is probably the fastest-growing mobile provided in the United States. It’s also the first cable operator to surpass this impressive milestone.

Spectrum Mobile has differentiated itself with customers with a value proposition that is simple, affordable and unmatched in the mobile industry. Reaching 10 million mobile lines so quickly is a testament to the overall quality of our product and the trust our customers place in us to deliver a superior converged connectivity experience,” said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product.

Currently, Spectrum Mobile’s gig-powered broadband internet reaches nearly 57 million homes and over 100 million people. The carrier provides nationwide 5G and a network of 43 million Wi-Fi access points, offering customers cost-effective mobile service and some of the fasters wireless speeds when combined with Spectrum WiFi.

Spectrum Mobile comparison chart | Image credit: Spectrum Mobile

Some of the most important products offered by Spectrum Mobile include fast connectivity with speeds up to 1 Gbps for Spectrum Mobile devices when connected to the carrier’s Advanced WiFi network and a dedicated WiFi network for visitors that automatically connects their Spectrum Mobile devices.

Spectrum Mobile also offers some unique perks to its customers such as the option to upgrade their phones whenever they want. This option is included in the Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus plan and is called Anytime Upgrade.

Video Thumbnail


Besides that, Spectrum Mobile offers a rather unique coverage model for broken screens, loss and theft at one of the most affordable rates in the industry.

More importantly, when a new customer switches to Spectrum Mobile and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line, the carrier will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 (with a maximum of five lines).
