Spectrum Mobile is the US first cable operator to reach 10 million mobile lines milestone

Spectrum Mobile has differentiated itself with customers with a value proposition that is simple, affordable and unmatched in the mobile industry. Reaching 10 million mobile lines so quickly is a testament to the overall quality of our product and the trust our customers place in us to deliver a superior converged connectivity experience

Some of the most important products offered by Spectrum Mobile include fast connectivity with speeds up to 1 Gbps for Spectrum Mobile devices when connected to the carrier’s Advanced WiFi network and a dedicated WiFi network for visitors that automatically connects their Spectrum Mobile devices.Spectrum Mobile also offers some unique perks to its customers such as the option to upgrade their phones whenever they want. This option is included in the Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus plan and is called Anytime Upgrade.Besides that, Spectrum Mobile offers a rather unique coverage model for broken screens, loss and theft at one of the most affordable rates in the industry.More importantly, when a new customer switches to Spectrum Mobile and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line, the carrier will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 (with a maximum of five lines).