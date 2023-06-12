A special collector’s Starfield smartwatch is coming





In real life, the smartwatch acts just like other wearables of its kind. Namely, it allows you to connect to your smartphone and show different notifications. Of course, there’s also the traditional extra of tracking the time easily and without using your smartphone. However, there’s no official confirmation whether the Starfield smartwatch will feature step tracking.



Mind you, that's not the only perk added to the flashy Constellation Edition. Customers get a digital game download, skin packs, and the Shattered Space story expansion. An art book and the soundtrack come in the box as well. For an additional $35, fans can also purchase a steelbook case.









The Starfield Constellation Edition is now available for preorder on GameStop. At present, the offer applies for Pro members exclusively. You can also preorder the collector's edition directly via Xbox. A limited edition Starfield Xbox Wireless controller and an Xbox Wireless headset were also announced during the Xbox Starfield Direct . There's no pricing information available yet, but we can expect the Constellation Edition to be more pricey, given all the included perks. Starfield is launching on September 6, so we can expect all the gadgets to be available sometime soon.

Gaming is about to become much more exciting, especially for Bethesda’s Starfield fans. Announced during the Xbox Starfield Direct, the upcoming Starfield Constellation Edition (i.e., the physical collector’s edition) promises gamers a ton of perks, including early access to the game. That means anyone who gets this edition can play a solid five days before everyone else.What makes this special edition so captivating? Well, customers who purchase the special edition will get an intriguing wearable that matches the one the character has. Of course, we’re talking about the epic smartwatch Bethesda created to quench the thirst for in-game items in real life.The star of Starfield’s physical collector’s edition is undoubtedly the Starfield Chronomark smartwatch. As mentioned, it’s a functional replica of the in-game watch the main character has. In-game, the smartwatch shows mission-critical info and some statistics to keep you updated all the time.