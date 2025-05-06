Spammer alert app TrueCaller gets a free alternative on iPhone as LiveCaller launches today





Unwanted phone calls are a growing security risk, not just an irritation. These range from telemarketing to dangerous scams trying to steal personal information, sometimes using sophisticated AI-mimicked voices. The LiveCaller press release notes the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported Americans lost $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, with $1.9 billion from phone scams. LiveCaller aims to offer protection.



How LiveCaller works on iOS 18

When a call arrives, LiveCaller encrypts the number (scrambles it for security) and instantly checks it against its global database of over 4 billion numbers. If matched, the caller's name or a clear warning label like "Spam: Telemarketing" appears directly on the iPhone's call screen in real-time. A new free alternative to the popular Truecaller app has just entered the arena: LiveCaller, from developer Sync.me , is now available for iPhone users with iOS 18 . This app uses Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework to help users identify unknown callers and combat spam calls without any initial cost.Unwanted phone calls are a growing security risk, not just an irritation. These range from telemarketing to dangerous scams trying to steal personal information, sometimes using sophisticated AI-mimicked voices. The LiveCaller press release notes the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported Americans lost $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, with $1.9 billion from phone scams. LiveCaller aims to offer protection.When a call arrives, LiveCaller encrypts the number (scrambles it for security) and instantly checks it against its global database of over 4 billion numbers. If matched, the caller's name or a clear warning label like "Spam: Telemarketing" appears directly on the iPhone's call screen in real-time.





Its native integration with iOS 18 is a key advantage, meaning it works smoothly within the iPhone's system. This eliminates the need to keep the app constantly open or perform complex manual setups – common issues with older iOS caller ID solutions. This design allows for the automatic flagging of unwanted calls and is available in 28 languages.



