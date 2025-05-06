Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Spammer alert app TrueCaller gets a free alternative on iPhone as LiveCaller launches today

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apps
Screenshots from the LiveCaller app
A new free alternative to the popular Truecaller app has just entered the arena: LiveCaller, from developer Sync.me, is now available for iPhone users with iOS 18. This app uses Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework to help users identify unknown callers and combat spam calls without any initial cost.

Unwanted phone calls are a growing security risk, not just an irritation. These range from telemarketing to dangerous scams trying to steal personal information, sometimes using sophisticated AI-mimicked voices. The LiveCaller press release notes the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported Americans lost $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, with $1.9 billion from phone scams. LiveCaller aims to offer protection.

How LiveCaller works on iOS 18


When a call arrives, LiveCaller encrypts the number (scrambles it for security) and instantly checks it against its global database of over 4 billion numbers. If matched, the caller's name or a clear warning label like "Spam: Telemarketing" appears directly on the iPhone's call screen in real-time.

Video Thumbnail

Its native integration with iOS 18 is a key advantage, meaning it works smoothly within the iPhone's system. This eliminates the need to keep the app constantly open or perform complex manual setups – common issues with older iOS caller ID solutions. This design allows for the automatic flagging of unwanted calls and is available in 28 languages.

Key features and free access


A key draw is that LiveCaller's core real-time caller ID is completely free, unlike some alternatives where live identification might be a premium, paid feature. Sync.me also emphasizes a simple, Apple-like interface for a user-friendly experience. The company's CEO and Co-Founder, Ken Vinner, confirmed to us that this main service will remain free and highlights user privacy: it does not collect personal call data, and lookups are encrypted. While optional premium features might be introduced later via subscription to support development, essential protection will stay free for all iOS 18 users.

LiveCaller's iOS 18 launch is welcome news for iPhone users seeking better ways to handle unwanted calls, as seeing who is calling or getting spam warnings saves time and reduces risk. If it is reliable and keeps core features free, it could become a valued tool for enhancing call management and security on iPhones.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless