Spammer alert app TrueCaller gets a free alternative on iPhone as LiveCaller launches today
Up Next:
A new free alternative to the popular Truecaller app has just entered the arena: LiveCaller, from developer Sync.me, is now available for iPhone users with iOS 18. This app uses Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework to help users identify unknown callers and combat spam calls without any initial cost.
When a call arrives, LiveCaller encrypts the number (scrambles it for security) and instantly checks it against its global database of over 4 billion numbers. If matched, the caller's name or a clear warning label like "Spam: Telemarketing" appears directly on the iPhone's call screen in real-time.
Unwanted phone calls are a growing security risk, not just an irritation. These range from telemarketing to dangerous scams trying to steal personal information, sometimes using sophisticated AI-mimicked voices. The LiveCaller press release notes the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported Americans lost $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, with $1.9 billion from phone scams. LiveCaller aims to offer protection.
How LiveCaller works on iOS 18
When a call arrives, LiveCaller encrypts the number (scrambles it for security) and instantly checks it against its global database of over 4 billion numbers. If matched, the caller's name or a clear warning label like "Spam: Telemarketing" appears directly on the iPhone's call screen in real-time.
Its native integration with iOS 18 is a key advantage, meaning it works smoothly within the iPhone's system. This eliminates the need to keep the app constantly open or perform complex manual setups – common issues with older iOS caller ID solutions. This design allows for the automatic flagging of unwanted calls and is available in 28 languages.
Key features and free access
A key draw is that LiveCaller's core real-time caller ID is completely free, unlike some alternatives where live identification might be a premium, paid feature. Sync.me also emphasizes a simple, Apple-like interface for a user-friendly experience. The company's CEO and Co-Founder, Ken Vinner, confirmed to us that this main service will remain free and highlights user privacy: it does not collect personal call data, and lookups are encrypted. While optional premium features might be introduced later via subscription to support development, essential protection will stay free for all iOS 18 users.
LiveCaller's iOS 18 launch is welcome news for iPhone users seeking better ways to handle unwanted calls, as seeing who is calling or getting spam warnings saves time and reduces risk. If it is reliable and keeps core features free, it could become a valued tool for enhancing call management and security on iPhones.
Things that are NOT allowed: