Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!





That's true at a fairly reasonable list price of $199, and naturally, even more true at an unprecedented $50 discount with no special requirements, strings attached, or major inconveniences to note. Yes, Woot is charging as little as $149.99 today (and today only) for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of noise-cancelling Soundcore Space One Pros with an extended 18-month manufacturer warranty included.

Anker Soundcore Space One Pro Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC Support, 4-Stage Noise Cancelling System, 40mm Drivers for Detailed Sound, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life (60 Hours with ANC Disabled), Six Microphones with AI for Crystal Clear Calls, Super-Foldable Design with FlexiCurve Structure, Black and White Color Options, Pressure-Relieving Headband and Slow-Rebound Foam Earcups for All-Day Comfort, New, 18-Month Manufacturer Warranty Included $49 off (25%) $149 99 $199 Buy at Woot





That last part makes this product an objectively wiser investment than the likes of Apple's (way costlier) AirPods Max or Sony's (just costlier) WH-1000XM5 , and while the Space One Pro may not be able to match the overall audio performance of their tier 1 industry rivals, you will definitely not be disappointed by the way these bad boys sound... for their freshly reduced price.



The same undeniably goes for the level of active noise cancellation offered at 150 bucks, not to mention the 40 hours of battery life you can get with ANC enabled and 60 hours (!!!) of uninterrupted music listening with the technology switched off.





But perhaps the number one advantage the Soundcore Space One Pro holds over many of its competitors (at any price point) is a "super" foldable design made possible by a proprietary "FlexiCurve" structure that reduces the size by an incredible 50 percent when you might need the extra travel room most.





Add six impressive microphones to the equation, and you're likely to find yourself inexplicably drawn to a Woot purchase in the next few hours. Unfortunately, Amazon and Soundcore can't currently match this killer New Year's deal, so if you miss it, you may have to wait weeks or months for another similar money-saving opportunity.