Treat the bass-lover in you to the premium Soundcore Space One Pro headphones at 35% off

If you're in the market for premium yet affordable headphones with extremely heavy bass response, the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro are the perfect choice for you.

Right now, these sleek cans are available at a hefty 35% discount at Woot, slashing $69 off their usual cost. This allows you to score a pair for only $129.99, which is a bargain price considering everything these fellas have to offer.

Save 35% on the Soundcore Space One Pro at Woot!

$129 99
$199
$69 off (35%)
The Soundcore Space One Pro deliver incredible bass that any bass lover will appreciate. While they're not exactly cheap, you can grab a brand-new pair with a manufacturer’s warranty for 35% off. Don’t miss out on Woot's amazing deal before it’s gone!
Buy at Woot


As we hinted, they deliver great sound with punchy bass, making them a top choice for hip-hop lovers. However, if their bass-heavy default sound profile isn't your cup of tea, you can use the EQ in the companion Soundcore app to tailor the audio to your taste. From the app, you can also adjust their ANC, which—while not the best—does a pretty great job at muting pesky noises, especially low-frequency sounds.

You'll also be able to enjoy your favorite songs for hours on end, since these puppies are comfy and deliver up to a whopping 40 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 60 hours with it turned off. They are also incredibly portable, as they can be folded ear cup to ear cup, reducing their size by 50%. They aren't IP-certified, though, so you may want to be careful with them, especially if you intend to use them outdoors or as workout headphones.

Nevertheless, for only $129.99, the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro are a great pick, offering amazing sound, effective ANC, and impressive battery life in a comfortable and pretty portable form factor. So, if they fit the bill for you, don't hesitate—tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at a bargain price now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
