 Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily

Google Wearables
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily
Google, just like Apple, provides a feature that allows you to quickly and easily connect your phone with your headphones. In Big G's case, this option is called Fast Pair, and soon you will be able to use it on your Wear OS watch as well.

In the June 2022 Google System Updates changelog, the tech giant announced that Fast Pair is now available for Wear OS devices in version 22.24 of the Google Play services. However, keep in mind that the update isn't widely rolled out yet, so you may not be able to use this option on your watch at the moment.

When you pair a Bluetooth device — like earphones — to your phone, Fast Pair saves your gadget to your Google Account. And now, when it’s also supported by Wear OS, thanks to that feature, you will be able to connect your watch with your headphones quickly and easily, even if you've never linked them before.

However, it is currently unknown how Fast Pair's interface will look on a Wear OS smartwatch. When you bring your headphones closer to your Android phone, the system displays a message that, when tapped, connects your two devices. It will probably be something like that on Wear OS as well.

Interestingly, as spotted by 9to5Google, Big G has also updated the Pixel Watch page hosted on the Google Store. If you go there, you'll notice a section called "Set up and switch between devices with ease," which explains that with Fast Pair, you can quickly and easily connect your earbuds, watch, and phone with each other and how it makes it simple to switch audio between watches, phones, and computers.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
T-Mobile brings stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus Nord N200 5G
T-Mobile brings stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless