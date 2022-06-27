Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily
Google, just like Apple, provides a feature that allows you to quickly and easily connect your phone with your headphones. In Big G's case, this option is called Fast Pair, and soon you will be able to use it on your Wear OS watch as well.
In the June 2022 Google System Updates changelog, the tech giant announced that Fast Pair is now available for Wear OS devices in version 22.24 of the Google Play services. However, keep in mind that the update isn't widely rolled out yet, so you may not be able to use this option on your watch at the moment.
However, it is currently unknown how Fast Pair's interface will look on a Wear OS smartwatch. When you bring your headphones closer to your Android phone, the system displays a message that, when tapped, connects your two devices. It will probably be something like that on Wear OS as well.
In the June 2022 Google System Updates changelog, the tech giant announced that Fast Pair is now available for Wear OS devices in version 22.24 of the Google Play services. However, keep in mind that the update isn't widely rolled out yet, so you may not be able to use this option on your watch at the moment.
When you pair a Bluetooth device — like earphones — to your phone, Fast Pair saves your gadget to your Google Account. And now, when it’s also supported by Wear OS, thanks to that feature, you will be able to connect your watch with your headphones quickly and easily, even if you've never linked them before.
However, it is currently unknown how Fast Pair's interface will look on a Wear OS smartwatch. When you bring your headphones closer to your Android phone, the system displays a message that, when tapped, connects your two devices. It will probably be something like that on Wear OS as well.
Interestingly, as spotted by 9to5Google, Big G has also updated the Pixel Watch page hosted on the Google Store. If you go there, you'll notice a section called "Set up and switch between devices with ease," which explains that with Fast Pair, you can quickly and easily connect your earbuds, watch, and phone with each other and how it makes it simple to switch audio between watches, phones, and computers.
Things that are NOT allowed: