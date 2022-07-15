Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform

Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.Asfirst reported, Facebook is currently testing a new feature that will enable you to have up to five separate profiles connected to one single account. The idea is for you to have dedicated profiles for specific groups. For example, you might be able to create one for your friends and another for your coworkers. According to Facebook, you will also be able to switch between all of your profiles with ease.Furthermore, you will be able to choose any username for your additional profiles. The only requirement is that your chosen names be unique and not contain any numbers or special characters. However, your main profile — the one you use in your everyday life — must still use your own name.Also, some features of the platform will remain available only for your main profile. For example, creating and managing a Facebook page and using Facebook's dating service will require you to use your main profile.But whether you use the main profile or an additional one, you will still be required to comply with Facebook's policies. If you receive a violation on any of your secondary profiles, this will impact your whole account. Multiple transgressions from one of your profiles can still result in a ban for your whole account. According to Facebook, this rule will protect its platform from people abusing the system.At the moment — since it's still in testing — there is no information on when Facebook will release the ability to have up to five profiles on its platform. Presumably, this new feature is another attempt by Facebook to prevent its users from jumping ship. The social media is currently in a downfall, and it's losing its users, mainly to TikTok. However, we are skeptical that the ability to have multiple profiles on Facebook will make users stay and use the platform longer. Also, we don’t think that will be a very useful feature either. But hey, we guess we will see when Facebook releases it.