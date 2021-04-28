Sony shipped just 400,000 Xperia smartphones last quarter
Demand for Sony's Xperia smartphones remains stable
Around 400,000 Xperia smartphones were shipped in Q1 2021, Sony has announced. The results are far from groundbreaking, represent a joint record-low for the division, and follow a holiday quarter in which 1 million devices were sold. But there is some good news.
Xperia phone demand was stable versus the year-ago quarter, when Sony also shipped 400,000 smartphones. Most brands target annual growth, yet Sony has been reporting declining numbers of years, so reaching stability is no mean feat.
Additionally, revenue for the Mobile Communications division rose a little to 74.15 billion JPY ($680.75 million) in the first quarter of 2021, from 70.38 billion JPY ($6461.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020.
Sony hasn’t revealed whether its Mobile Communications business alone is profitable, but significant cost reductions in the Xperia division contributed to a significant profit jump for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business.
For Sony’s fiscal 2020 year (April 2020 to March 2021), a total of 2.9 million Xperia smartphones were shipped to customers, down a little from the 3.2 million shipped in fiscal 2019.