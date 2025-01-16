Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15

Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
The Xperia 5 V is the third Sony smartphone to be upgraded to Android 15 and the second that gets the update this year. After two flagships, Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 1 V, got upgraded to Android 15 in the last couple of months, Sony is now bringing the long-awaited update to a third top-tier phone.

Fun fact: Sony Xperia 5 V was the company’s first phone to receive the Android 14 update in 2024. Now it’s only the second to be upgraded on Android 15 in 2025.

Spotted by the fine folks at GSMArena, the Android 15 changelog for the Xperia 5 V includes a bunch of new features and improvements that are rather unique to Xperia phones.

Private space
  • You can keep apps in a separate space inside the app drawer. Private space is locked so that your apps and app data are kept private. Use a Google account dedicated to private space to further protect your privacy and security.
New features and changes to the “Wallpaper & style” setting
  • The method of displaying the [Wallpaper & style] screen has been changed. To display the [Wallpaper & style] screen, perform either of the following operations.
  • Find and tap [Settings] > [Wallpaper & style]. Touch and hold an empty area on the Home screen, and then tap [Wallpaper & style].
New features of Side sense
  • The Dashboard function has been added to Side sense. Flick the Side sense bar inward toward the screen to open the Dashboard, which allows you to quickly change or check the status of your most-used settings.
New Quick settings panel and notification panel
  • The design of the Quick settings panel has been changed and a screenshot tool added. The panel for [Status of sound and display] has been removed from the notification panel. Panels for [Display status] and [Audio status] now appear on the Dashboard.
New Pop-up window
  • The operation icons and behavior of pop-up windows displayed by the [Multitasking] feature in the Game enhancer app have also been. In the External monitor app, you can now display the YouTube video being streamed in a pop-up window. Tap (Pop-up icon) in the streaming mode. The operation icons and behavior are the same as those of normal pop-up windows.
Broadcasting (Audio sharing) (Bluetooth LE Audio)
  • You can now use the broadcast function from the Settings menu or the Quick settings panel. “Broadcast” is now shown as “Audio sharing”. 
  • Before starting Audio sharing or reception of shared audio, pair your device with the set of headphones supporting LE Audio that you will operate from your device.
Changes to the SIM settings
  • Items such as the switches for SIM and mobile data connections can now be found on the SIM settings screen. To display the SIM settings screen, find and tap [Settings] > [Network & internet] > [SIMs]. 
  • When you add or enable a SIM with one or two SIMs already activated, a screen prompting you to configure the SIM will appear. Follow the on-screen instructions and configure the SIM.
Sony | Sound Connect app
  • The name of the Headphones Connect app has been changed to “Sony | Sound Connect”.

Sony Xperia 5 V | Image credit: PhoneArena

The update weighs in at around 1 GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before attempting to download and install Android 15 on your Sony Xperia 5 V. Based on the replies in a Reddit thread, the update seems to be rolling out in Europe at the moment. Users living in the UK, France and Hungary report that they have successfully installed the update on their Xperia 5 V phones.

Originally introduced back in 2023, the Xperia V 5 shipped with Android 13 at launch and received an Android 14 update at the beginning of last year. This means that Sony’s flagship qualifies for one more major Android update, which will most likely arrive early next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

