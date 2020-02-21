Sony teases Xperia 5 Plus (1.1) launch event
SAVE THE DATE: We will be going live on our YouTube channel at 2:30am EST on 2/24 to share some exciting news! https://t.co/MV4d1ybCPx #SonyXperia pic.twitter.com/jRKdN5c0Bf— Sony Xperia US (@SonyXperiaUS) February 21, 2020
Based on teasers posted on the official Xperia Instagram and Twitter accounts, Sony is planning on live-streaming the next Xperia launch event on YouTube, with a date set for Monday, February 24.
The brief, cryptic video posted on Instagram Stories ends with the message “5EE YOU THERE”, so it’s safe to say that the flagship in question is the rumoured Xperia 5 Plus, a successor to the pretty and powerful Xperia 5 from last year.
We’ve seen glimpses of this phone since the beginning of the year, but the leaks were unclear about the name of the phone, with guesses ranging from the Xperia 1.1 to the Xperia 2 or the Xperia 6. Now, the Xperia 5 Plus seems pretty likely.
Regardless, CAD renders show a sleek device in line with the Xperia design language we know and love. The device looks to be notch-free with slim bezels and a slim 6.6-inch display, plus a headphone jack back after being skipped on the Xperia 1 and 5. On the inside, it should be powered by a Snapdragon 865 and at least 8GB of RAM.
We’ll find out for sure pretty soon, but if you can’t wait, find out everything we know about the phone and its mythical 5-camera setup in our Xperia 5 Plus rumour roundup here.
