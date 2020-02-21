Sony teases Xperia 5 Plus (1.1) launch event

by Eugene Jeong
Feb 21, 2020, 10:11 AM
Sony teases Xperia 5 Plus (1.1) launch event
Sony is another brand forced to reschedule its 2020 lineup launch over the cancelled MWC 2020. Following leaks and teasers from LG and Oppo for their newest flagships, Sony is among the first to officially announce a launch event. 


 
Based on teasers posted on the official Xperia Instagram and Twitter accounts, Sony is planning on live-streaming the next Xperia launch event on YouTube, with a date set for Monday, February 24.



The brief, cryptic video posted on Instagram Stories ends with the message “5EE YOU THERE”, so it’s safe to say that the flagship in question is the rumoured Xperia 5 Plus, a successor to the pretty and powerful Xperia 5 from last year.

We’ve seen glimpses of this phone since the beginning of the year, but the leaks were unclear about the name of the phone, with guesses ranging from the Xperia 1.1 to the Xperia 2 or the Xperia 6. Now, the Xperia 5 Plus seems pretty likely.

Regardless, CAD renders show a sleek device in line with the Xperia design language we know and love. The device looks to be notch-free with slim bezels and a slim 6.6-inch display, plus a headphone jack back after being skipped on the Xperia 1 and 5. On the inside, it should be powered by a Snapdragon 865 and at least 8GB of RAM.

We’ll find out for sure pretty soon, but if you can’t wait, find out everything we know about the phone and its mythical 5-camera setup in our Xperia 5 Plus rumour roundup here.

3 Comments

Noseyturtle66
Reply

3. Noseyturtle66

Posts: 1; Member since: Aug 24, 2017

Go Sony. I will be taking a serious look at Sony for my next phone.

posted on 4 min ago

liteon163
Reply

2. liteon163

Posts: 96; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

I've had a soft spot in my heart for Sony phones since they were still Sony Ericsson. I've had two Z3 Compacts, an X Performance, and still use an XZ1 for games and media. I tried an Xperia 5 and couldn't get over the too high price and the weird aspect ratio, so it back it went. I recently purchased a OnePlus 7 Pro and plan on using it until it no longer functions. Maybe by then Sony phones will be more viable.

posted on 17 min ago

buccob
Reply

1. buccob

Posts: 2982; Member since: Jun 19, 2012

I have been rocking the Xperia XZ for 3 years already, and it has taken so much abuse that I began to trust Sony hardware again... including a drop of about 1.5 mts (5 ft) to concrete without a case one it... the plastic frame cracked, but my display remains fully functional. Having said that, I really wanted the Galaxy S10e for a fair price, but I never needed to replace my aging Xperia... then the Asus ROG Phone 2 came out, but I still have no excuse to upgrade... Anyway after the disappointing news of the S20 (no "e" version) I am back to eyeballing the Xperia line... and I do like where this is going, however I am still not ready to get anything new... I'll keep my eyes open though. New phones are not as exciting as they were +5 years ago

posted on 37 min ago

