Leaked render shows off LG's V60, quad camera and huge battery in tow

Another handset that was planned to be showcased at MWC 2020 has been leaked. A new render of the LG V60 shows off a quad-camera and a familiar design.LG’s V-series handsets have often been lauded for their robust designs and powerful performance. Last year’s V50 was a pricey but capable device, and probably one of the most accessible US 5G phones. From what we can see, it appears that the V60 is built on the same philosophy.Based on the renders leaked by Android Headlines , the LG V60 features the same elongated oblong shape, just with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch this time around. It’s also got the same button setup with a Google Assistant button and volume rocker on the left, and a power button on the right. All expected, all normal.The phone will also feature a quad-camera setup to meet the modern need for cutting-edge photography, along with a four-mic setup perfect for content creators and videographers. The exact photography specs are yet unknown, though LG has a decent track record for photography, albeit not quite class-leading.Two familiar and welcome features are the 3.5mm headphone jack, something even Samsung ditched on its latest phones, as well as a huge 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on for a good long time. Increased battery life is easily one of the most major trends lately, meant to combat the increased usage from ever-faster hardware and more content consumption, so it’s good to see the V60 will have its bases covered.Along with the suspected Snapdragon 865 + 8GB RAM combo, the V60 is shaping up to be a really solid device. The phone is likely to be announced officially by the end of the month, with possible release as early as next month.