Leaked render shows off LG's V60, quad camera and huge battery in tow
LG’s V-series handsets have often been lauded for their robust designs and powerful performance. Last year’s V50 was a pricey but capable device, and probably one of the most accessible US 5G phones. From what we can see, it appears that the V60 is built on the same philosophy.
Two familiar and welcome features are the 3.5mm headphone jack, something even Samsung ditched on its latest phones, as well as a huge 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on for a good long time. Increased battery life is easily one of the most major trends lately, meant to combat the increased usage from ever-faster hardware and more content consumption, so it’s good to see the V60 will have its bases covered.
Along with the suspected Snapdragon 865 + 8GB RAM combo, the V60 is shaping up to be a really solid device. The phone is likely to be announced officially by the end of the month, with possible release as early as next month.
