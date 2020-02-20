Leaked render shows off LG's V60, quad camera and huge battery in tow

LG

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 20, 2020, 8:09 PM
Another handset that was planned to be showcased at MWC 2020 has been leaked. A new render of the LG V60 shows off a quad-camera and a familiar design.

LG’s V-series handsets have often been lauded for their robust designs and powerful performance. Last year’s V50 was a pricey but capable device, and probably one of the most accessible US 5G phones. From what we can see, it appears that the V60 is built on the same philosophy.

Based on the renders leaked by Android Headlines, the LG V60 features the same elongated oblong shape, just with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch this time around. It’s also got the same button setup with a Google Assistant button and volume rocker on the left, and a power button on the right. All expected, all normal.

The phone will also feature a quad-camera setup to meet the modern need for cutting-edge photography, along with a four-mic setup perfect for content creators and videographers. The exact photography specs are yet unknown, though LG has a decent track record for photography, albeit not quite class-leading.

Two familiar and welcome features are the 3.5mm headphone jack, something even Samsung ditched on its latest phones, as well as a huge 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on for a good long time. Increased battery life is easily one of the most major trends lately, meant to combat the increased usage from ever-faster hardware and more content consumption, so it’s good to see the V60 will have its bases covered.

Along with the suspected Snapdragon 865 + 8GB RAM combo, the V60 is shaping up to be a really solid device. The phone is likely to be announced officially by the end of the month, with possible release as early as next month.

4 Comments

cheetah2k
Reply

4. cheetah2k

Posts: 2342; Member since: Jan 16, 2011

If it doesn't at least come with a 90hz screen I'll pass. The other specs are reasonable and on the right track. This will be the largest battery in a LG to date, and LG know how to manage battery useage so this will be a 1-2 day phone (without gaming and 60hz)..

posted on 1 min ago

Knownhost
Reply

3. Knownhost

Posts: 119; Member since: Nov 13, 2017

I used to love lg. Bought the g4 and v20 on day one and loved everything about them but the battery life. When they changed directions on the v30, I switched to Samsung. The v30 offered nothing much special and looked like a budget Samsung. Sad, really, and their sales show it.

posted on 4 min ago

BryWeasley
Reply

2. BryWeasley

Posts: 12; Member since: Feb 03, 2020

They really need to step up their camera game & have either a 90 or 120 hz refresh rate if they want to make any impact at all. All the other new flagships will be doing that and more. 8G of Ram isn't doing them any favors, either. While that's more than plenty, despite what some people think, many are coming with 12 or 16 this year. A lot of people will think they need that and scoff at 8. They also need to start at a lower price point instead of matching the likes of Samsung & Apple initially with a price drop following later. The fact is, most people consider only consider Apple & Samsung, either because they don't know others exist, or think they're the only 2 brands that are any good. My perfect phone would have the security of Apple, the audio of LG & pretty much everything else Samsung. If the V60 has a great camera, I'll seriously consider it.

posted on 29 min ago

RoryBreaker
Reply

1. RoryBreaker

Posts: 327; Member since: Oct 11, 2015

if they price it right they might stand a chance

posted on 47 min ago

