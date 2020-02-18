Samsung Camera

Will Oppo's new phone beat the Galaxy S20's zoom?

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 18, 2020, 12:30 PM
Just last week, MWC 2020 was officially cancelled due to safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Though most companies had already pulled out by then, some had planned attending, including Oppo. The company plans to unveil its latest flagship soon, and new leaks point to a very exciting device.

As GizChina spotted, a leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo recently spoke about Oppo’s upcoming Find X2 Pro series, which reportedly offers, a new, cutting-edge zoom system. The handset will apparently use a periscope zoom system to offer 60x hybrid zoom.

Of course, Oppo is not the first maker to use a periscope lens, nor is it the first to put increased focus on zoom capability. Last year’s Pixel 4 launched with respectable hybrid zoom from a 16MP sensor using AI. Last week, Samsung raised the stakes with the S20 Ultra’s 100x Space Zoom.

However, it’s worth noting that Oppo was still one of the first to work on next-level zoom tech, with the Reno 10x Zoom. Though 10x might sound paltry compared to Samsung’s 100x, both hybrid systems use the same amount of pure optical zoom—the rest is digitally enhanced.

The leaker states that for the upcoming Find X2 Pro, the zoom performance is improved further. Though exact numbers for the hybrid setup are unknown, it’s likely that the optical zoom and raw resolution have increased, possibly even offering cleaner results overall.

That’s all speculation for now, but from the reports we’ve seen, it looks like Oppo is ready to give Samsung a run for its money.

