Scoop up the Sony Xperia 5 III at its lowest price ever on Amazon



So, if you didn't find a smartphone that fits your needs (and budget) during Amazon Prime Day, we recommend you check out this deal. Amazon offers the US-unlocked version of the Sony smartphone in Black with a sweet 40% discount. The Sony phone is available with 128GB of expandable internal storage. It also comes with a manufacturer's warranty.

Leaving the opportunity to get your hands on a $999.99 phone for nearly half its price, what makes the Sony Xperia 5 III a desirable option? Well, it has a beautiful 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display that’s smooth and responsive, thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate. The Sony smartphone also has an elongated design, making it stand out from most smartphones.



Things are equally impressive under the hood. Sony equipped the phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, making it exceptional in terms of performance. There’s also 8GB of RAM that’s just enough for most, if not all, kinds of activities, including mobile gaming. Also, you can expand the storage capacity of this powerhouse by up to 1TB.



The Sony Xperia 5 III won’t disappoint you with its 12MP triple camera configuration. Sony added ZEISS lenses with periscopic zoom to its smartphone, allowing you to capture great photos. Like all Sony smartphones, this one is famous for its unfiltered and raw photo capturing. Of course, the phone also has a selfie camera.



With its large 4,500mAh battery, the Sony Xperia 5 III should get you through the day without connecting it to the plug. On the downside, the phone doesn’t support wireless charging, and the fast charging isn’t the fastest out there.



Still, the Sony Xperia 5 III can make a great phone if you're willing to put up with some minor flaws. But those aren't at all hard to swallow. After all, we've added the phone to our best Sony phones list. So, the smartphone is overall a top option you might like to consider, especially with this unprecedented price drop.