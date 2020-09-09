The 5G Sony Xperia 5 II will ship with an 18W charger
No love for the charger from Sony
The Xperia 1 II features a decent 4,000mAh battery and Sony has decided to re-use that cell inside the smaller Xperia 5 II. It represents a massive bump in capacity over the first-generation model, which featured a 3,140mAh battery.
Those numbers aren’t terrible, quite the opposite in fact, but they could soon leave Sony lagging behind even the likes of Apple. The latter is reportedly ditching its existing 5W and 18W adapters in favor of a more powerful 21W charger, although it might not ship in the iPhone 12 box.
A flagship chipset paired with a flagship display
For those of you that aren’t aware, the Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. Customers can expect Android 10 and Sony’s minimal UI customizations straight out of the box.
Completing the package is a triple-camera system borrowed from the ultra-premium Sony Xperia 1 II and a 120Hz 6.1-inch OLED display.