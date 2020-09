The 5G Sony Xperia 5 II will ship with an 18W charger

No love for the charger from Sony

The Xperia 1 II features a decent 4,000mAh battery and Sony has decided to re-use that cell inside the smaller Xperia 5 II. It represents a massive bump in capacity over the first-generation model, which featured a 3,140mAh battery.But whereas rival brands such as Samsung and Huawei are pulling ahead in the power adapter department with fast charging speeds of 25W and 40W respectively, FCC documents (via) show Sony has decided to retain its 18W technology again.

Those numbers aren’t terrible, quite the opposite in fact, but they could soon leave Sony lagging behind even the likes of Apple. The latter is reportedly ditching its existing 5W and 18W adapters in favor of a more powerful 21W charger, although it might not ship in the iPhone 12 box.

A flagship chipset paired with a flagship display

For those of you that aren’t aware, the Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. Customers can expect Android 10 and Sony’s minimal UI customizations straight out of the box.



The Sony Xperia 5 II is now only days away from its official announcement on September 17. Leaks indicate Sony has some important improvements up its sleeves, but one area in particular will receive no love from the company.