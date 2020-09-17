Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Articles Sony

Sony Xperia 5 II vs Xperia 1 II: What are the differences?

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 17, 2020, 5:51 AM
Sony Xperia 5 II vs Xperia 1 II: What are the differences?
The next compact flagship phone from Sony is here, following the tick-tock cycle established with the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 models. The Xperia 5 II promises the same compact treatment that Xperia 1 received in order to reincarnate as Xperia 5, only this time we’re talking next generation. So, it’s only logical to pit both Mark II devices against each other and find out what’s what. 

Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
featured
featured
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
3 hours ago, by Mariyan Slavov
Sony Xperia 5 vs Xperia 1: what are the differences?
Sony Xperia 5 vs Xperia 1: what are the differences?
Sep 05, 2019, 8:08 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

Is the Compact moniker back?


Well, not really. Although Sony markets the new Xperia 5 II as a “compact flagship”, just like its predecessor, there’s no real Compact lineup happening here. Sony just wants us to know that the Xperia 5 II is smaller than the Xperia 1 II. As you can see from the comparison below that this is true, the new phone is 4 millimeters narrower and 8 millimeters shorter that the Xperia 1 II. The Xperia 5 II is also nearly 20 grams lighter at 163g. No real surprises here, as the previous generation sported almost exactly the same proportional difference in size and weight. 

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 1 II

Dimensions

6.54 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches

166 x 72 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.38 oz (181 g)

Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony Xperia 5 II

Dimensions

6.22 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches

158 x 68 x 8 mm

Weight

5.75 oz (163 g)

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 1 II

Dimensions

6.54 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches

166 x 72 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.38 oz (181 g)

Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony Xperia 5 II

Dimensions

6.22 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches

158 x 68 x 8 mm

Weight

5.75 oz (163 g)

See the full Sony Xperia 1 II vs Sony Xperia 5 II in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

As far as other design elements go, both phones feature the same glass sandwich package we're seeing over and over again in modern flagships. Both panels are Gorilla Glass 6, while the frame is made of metal. The camera bump in the back also follows the same design language in both devices. There's one brave design decision with the Xperia 5 II, though. The phone sports a dedicated Google Assistant button just above the shutter key on the right side of the phone. Whether or not people will actually use this added feature, remains to be seen.

Display


Maybe the biggest difference between the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 1 II is the screen. Bearing in mind the size difference, a smaller panel is kinda expected in the Xperia 5 II and this is exactly the case. We have a 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display in the Xperia 5 II versus the 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel in the Xperia 1 II. Both screens feature Sony's proprietary X1 engine, coupled with Creator mode and other eye-candy, taken from various professional divisions of Sony Corp. The difference in display size and resolution translates into pixel density difference between the two phones (643 vs 449 PPI in favor of the Xperia 1 II.) The Xperia 5 II fights back with a 120Hz display refresh in its sleeve, and it's a really nice feature to have. 

Hardware and camera


The hardware specs of both phones are identical. Both are built around the Snapdragon 865 chipset, both sport 8GB of RAM, and although the Xperia 5 II has "only" 128GB internal storage, there's another version that doubles that amount to match the Xperia 1 II to the dot. Both phones support microSD cards with capacity up to 1000GB, and both have 4,000mAh batteries. Where's the catch? Maybe we should look more closely into the camera system?

Well, there is a difference here, but it's not that big. The ToF sensor found in the Xperia 1 II is missing on its compact cousin but besides that, the triple camera system is exactly the same on both devices. The three main cameras feature 12MP sensors with ZEISS optics on top, covering three focal lengths (16mm, 24mm, and 70mm). The selfie camera on the front was also carried over from the Xperia 1 II and it's an 8MP snapper. You can record 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion clips on the Xperia 5 II, and while this feature is lacking on the Xperia 1 II, it probably won't make much of a difference in day-to-day use.

Which one should you buy?


Sony has delivered on the promise to bring a compact version of its flagship model each year, and that's a good thing. Basically, the main difference between the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 1 II is the display (hence the size). Everything else is pretty much identical between both devices. It's a stretch to call a 6.1-inch 21:9 phone "compact" but for some people the Xperia 5 II will be a welcomed option. The price difference will make things a bit easier for those on a budget, as the Xperia 5 II is almost $400 cheaper than its bigger sibling. The price tag of the Xperia 5 II in the US remains a bit of a mystery right now, but it's expected to be somewhere in the vicinity of $799.

Related phones

Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
$1129
  • Display 6.5 inches
    3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Xperia 5 II
Sony Xperia 5 II View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know
Popular stories
Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones have leaked in two colors
Popular stories
iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro: which one to buy?

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless