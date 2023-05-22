Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away





As the name suggests, that particular 6.5-inch powerhouse is now two whole generations behind the best of the best Android phones available in 2023, but its Snapdragon 888 processor and especially its 4K HDR OLED display are still advanced enough to warrant your interest... at the right price.

Sony Xperia 1 III 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1644 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 13, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 30W Charging Support, Black $651 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





Originally released at an arguably excessive $1,300, this bad boy is currently sold at half that price by Adorama through Amazon in a single 256GB storage variant and a single black color option.





That strongly suggests this killer new deal, which by the way is completely unprecedented and virtually unbeatable, will either go away soon... or the two year-old handset itself will be permanently discontinued.





In fact, Best Buy no longer appears to be selling the Xperia 1 III at any price, while Sony 's official US e-store is listing the unlocked 5G-enabled device at $799.99 instead of $1,299.99, which is obviously nowhere near as appealing an offer as this latest one from Amazon and Adorama.



