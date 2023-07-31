Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones

Sony WH-XB910N: Save $102! Grab the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N from Amazon and save $102. In addition to their nice sound, the headphones come with great ANC and amazing battery life. $102 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

The Sony WH-XB910N are not exactly high-end headphones but sound pretty impressive. They have a great emphasis on bass, which means you will definitely fall in love with these if you are a bass head. However, if you are not, you may find everything besides bass sounds too muffled. Thankfully, you can remedy that through the equalizer in the Sony Headphones Connect app.In addition to their nice sound and extra oomph, the Sony WH-XB910N also pack ANC, which combined with the passive noise cancellation that these bad boys offer, kills most noises from the outside world.Of course, you probably want your new headphones to have good battery life as well. We can say that the Sony WH-XB910N have amazing battery life. They offer a little over 37 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Their battery life should go up to 50 hours with ANC turned off. Oh, and did we mention that the Sony WH-XB910N also have an AUX port? So, even if you don't have enough juice, you can just connect your headphones to your phone via AUX cable.Sony's WH-XB910N are nice-sounding headphones with great ANC and battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's current $102 discount makes these bad boys even more affordable. Just be sure to act fast and get a pair of Sony's WH-XB910N while the offer is still active.