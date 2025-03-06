GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
It's not too late to score the phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM5 at a bargain price

Sony Deals Audio
A person holding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5.
A few weeks ago, we shared that Walmart was selling Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 headphones for only $260.99. Given that they go for $400 at most retailers, this allowed bargain hunters to upgrade their listening experience for $139 off.

But don't fret if you missed our initial deal post, as this unmissable offer is still up for grabs! Yep, that's right! The WH-1000XM5 is still available for just $260.99. However, this time, the usual price has been changed to $399.99, whereas it was around $364 when we first spotted this deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $139 at Walmart!

$260 99
$399 99
$139 off (35%)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $139 off their price at Walmart. The headphones rank among the best on the market, offering premium sound and feel. They also have superb ANC and great battery life. Don't miss out!
You should act fast, though! Given that the promo has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, there’s no telling when Walmart will decide to return the headphones to their usual price. Since neither Amazon nor Best Buy has a corresponding deal at the time of writing, Walmart is the best place to snag these puppies, and it’d be a shame to miss this chance.

Since they're Sony's current flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny spent. They deliver incredible sound, which you can adjust to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

As premium headphones, they are comfy and light, allowing you to blast your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue. And you'll be able to do that without pesky noises ruining your experience, since they also have one of the best ANC technologies on the market, rivaled only by Bose.

On top of that, they deliver up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and support fast charging. A short 10-minute top-up provides up to 5 hours of listening time. Oh, and with their eight microphones and AI-powered noise cancellation, they are great for phone calls as well.

We believe that you can now see how awesome the Sony WH-1000XM5 are and that you cannot let this promo slip through your fingers, especially if you're in the market for these bad boys. So, don't wait and score a pair at a bargain price today!
