Up your listening! Grab a pair of Sony's industry-leading WH-1000XM5 headphones for less from Amazon UK

Those living in the UK now have the chance to score a sweet deal on a pair of Sony's industry-leading noise-canceling WH-1000XM5 headphones. That's right, at the moment, these bad boys are discounted by 23% on Amazon UK, which means you can get them for approximately £89 less than their usual price at the retailer.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now £89 OFF on Amazon UK!

Snag a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones from Amazon UK now for £89 off their usual price. These are true premium headphones, from their design and feel to their sound and noise cancellation. Get them at a discounted price while you can.
£89 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


You are in for a treat if you go for the WH-1000XM5. These are premium headphones with a premium feel and minimalistic design. Furthermore, they are lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear.

In addition to their premium design, the WH-1000XM5 just sound phenomenal. They offer a clear and flat sound and are perfect for producing — if you have an inner music producer in you, that is. But even for casual listening, these bad boys are among the best wireless headphones out there. That said, these are not that punchy straight out of the box, but you can easily fix that with the built-in EQ inside Sony's Headphones Connect app.

But the aspect where the WH-1000XM5 truly shine is the active noise cancellation. These bad boys are equipped with Sony's industry-leading ANC technology, and we will tell you this: the headphones just silence the world the moment you put them on and enable their ANC. It's really impressive.

As for the battery life department, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. The headphones also support fast charging, with 10 minutes of charging providing around 5 hours of playback.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are truly impressive and even more irresistible now that can be yours for less. So up your listening game and get a pair of WH-1000XM5 for less while you can.

