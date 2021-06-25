Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling earbuds at half price





$98 ! That's less than a half of the original price. You can check out our full We're talking about the Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. These will normally set you back $199.99 but now you can buy a pair for just! That's less than a half of the original price. You can check out our full Sony WF-SP800N review for the full picture but here are the best features in a nutshell.





"The Sony WF-SP800N headphones are truly wireless and conveniently feature adjustable noise cancelling. They particularly impress by having an IP55 rating, meaning not only vague water and dust resistance, but that you can literally rinse them when needed. And with up to 18 hours of battery life and clear sound and bass, they are quite the good purchase, particularly for use at the gym."





There's not much else to be said about this model, if you want something reliable and sturdy, with good balanced sound and adjustable noise cancelling, the Sony WF-SP800N model is a steal at this price. One possible drawback is the bulky charging case but if it doesn't bother you, you'll be happy with these earbuds.

