Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling earbuds at half price

Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling earbuds at half price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We're talking about the Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-canceling earbuds. These will normally set you back $199.99 but now you can buy a pair for just $98! That's less than a half of the original price. You can check out our full Sony WF-SP800N review for the full picture but here are the best features in a nutshell.
There's not much else to be said about this model, if you want something reliable and sturdy, with good balanced sound and adjustable noise cancelling, the Sony WF-SP800N model is a steal at this price. One possible drawback is the bulky charging case but if it doesn't bother you, you'll be happy with these earbuds.