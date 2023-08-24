Sony's all-new industry-leading WF-1000XM5 earbuds are enjoying an awesome discount on Amazon right now

Sony WF-1000XM5: Now $61 OFF on Amazon! Grab the all-new Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds from Amazon and save $61 in the process. The earbuds sound phenomenal, have incredible ANC, and are worth every single penny. $61 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4: Now $62 OFF on Amazon! If you want to get high-end earbuds at an even lower price, you can go for the older Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which are currently available at a nice $62 discount on Amazon. $62 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

But let's talk a bit more about the main stars of this article, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. As true successors to the amazing WF-1000XM4, the Sony WF-1000XM5 just sound phenomenal. Furthermore, the earbuds have a strong emphasis on bass, which means hip-hop lovers will instantly adore these earbuds. Of course, if you don't like the extra oomph these bad boys offer straight out of the box, you can create a custom EQ preset through the Sony Headphones Connect app.In addition to their amazing sound, the Sony WF-1000XM5 also pack incredible active noise cancellation. The moment you put these on, the world just goes silent. Oh, and the earbuds have improved wind noise reduction as well.The earbuds also have good battery life. On their own, they offer up to 8 hours of listening time. Add the case, and the playback time goes up to 24 hours.Sony's all-new WF-1000XM5 are simply amazing. They pack incredible sound, outstanding ANC, and good battery life. The earbuds are just worth every single penny and are now even more irresistible with Amazon's current discount. This is why we strongly suggest you act fast and get one of these at a lower price before the offer expires.