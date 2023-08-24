Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Sony's all-new industry-leading WF-1000XM5 earbuds are enjoying an awesome discount on Amazon right now

Sony Deals Audio
Sony's all-new industry-leading WF-1000XM5 earbuds are enjoying an awesome discount on Amazon right
We have truly amazing news for all in the market for super-duper high-end earbuds with incredible sound and ANC! Amazon is currently offering Sony's all-new, industry-leading WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds for 17% OFF their price. This means you can grab a pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at an awesome $61 discount through this deal. If you want to get nice earbuds at an even lower price, Amazon is also currently selling the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds at a sweet $62 discount.

But let's talk a bit more about the main stars of this article, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. As true successors to the amazing WF-1000XM4, the Sony WF-1000XM5 just sound phenomenal. Furthermore, the earbuds have a strong emphasis on bass, which means hip-hop lovers will instantly adore these earbuds. Of course, if you don't like the extra oomph these bad boys offer straight out of the box, you can create a custom EQ preset through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

In addition to their amazing sound, the Sony WF-1000XM5 also pack incredible active noise cancellation. The moment you put these on, the world just goes silent. Oh, and the earbuds have improved wind noise reduction as well.

The earbuds also have good battery life. On their own, they offer up to 8 hours of listening time. Add the case, and the playback time goes up to 24 hours.

Sony's all-new WF-1000XM5 are simply amazing. They pack incredible sound, outstanding ANC, and good battery life. The earbuds are just worth every single penny and are now even more irresistible with Amazon's current discount. This is why we strongly suggest you act fast and get one of these at a lower price before the offer expires.

