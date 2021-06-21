Prime Exclusive: Save 26% on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds fall to lowest price ever on Prime Day

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 21, 2021, 12:26 PM
0
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and before you know it, it will be over, so you'd be wise to pick up the gear you had your eyes on at discounted rates. If you happen to be looking for wireless earbuds, Amazon has an excellent deal on Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones.

Sony WF-1000XM3/B

Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Headphones

$102 off (41%)
$148
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

 
Sure, these came out in 2019, but are surely still worth a look, especially now that they are 41 percent cheaper and come with a free $20 gift card. That's right, the $249.99 headphones can now be yours for just $148, and the price essentially drops to $128 if you factor in the gift card. It doesn't get better than this.

Thanks to the QN1e processor, the hearables are pretty efficient at noise-canceling. They are also capable of delivering 24-bit audio and in case you are wondering, both buds can connect to your device.
 
With noise-canceling activated, the buds will last you up to 6 hours on a single charge, and this time increases to 8 hours if you turn off noise-canceling. The carrying case offers up to 3 additional charges and charging is done through USB-C.
 
The cherry on the top is that the WF-1000XM3 provide a snug fit and they also have a premium look to them. Lack of aptX HD Bluetooth and water resistance may put off some buyers.

