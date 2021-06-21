Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds fall to lowest price ever on Prime Day



Sure, these Sure, these came out in 2019 , but are surely still worth a look, especially now that they are 41 percent cheaper and come with a free $20 gift card. That's right, the $249.99 headphones can now be yours for just $148, and the price essentially drops to $128 if you factor in the gift card. It doesn't get better than this.





Thanks to the QN1e processor, the hearables are pretty efficient at noise-canceling. They are also capable of delivering 24-bit audio and in case you are wondering, both buds can connect to your device.



With noise-canceling activated, the buds will last you up to 6 hours on a single charge, and this time increases to 8 hours if you turn off noise-canceling. The carrying case offers up to 3 additional charges and charging is done through USB-C.



The cherry on the top is that the WF-1000XM3 provide a snug fit and they also have a premium look to them. Lack of aptX HD Bluetooth and water resistance may put off some buyers.