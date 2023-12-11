Sony teases the new tantalizing LYT-900 camera sensor, here’s another phone that might pack it
If 20 years ago we were happy with mobile photos so pixelated they resembled NSFW footage from a certain Asian country, today we frown at anything that’s not crisp, sharp, well exposed, with impressive colors and overall “top quality” look.
Mobile photography went a long way, and in a good direction – just one look at what some iPhone photographers can do, and you’ll understand things get better with each passing year on the technology front.
That’s why those who are obsessed with mobile photography will be delighted to hear they’re one step closer to a spanking new camera sensor from Sony: the much-anticipated LYT-900.
LYT is short for LYTIA, the new product brand of image sensors for mobile devices developed by SSS (Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation).
It’s pronounced “Lye-tee-ya”, not Lithya, Lythia or Litya.
Sony offers a peek at the LYT-900
The LYT-900 sensor is named a bit like a Terminator (remember the T-800 and the T-1000?) and is expected to be as efficient as them. This top-of-the-line model in Sony’s LYT series is so far described as a 50-megapixel one-inch sensor with individual pixels measuring 1.6μm. This is the spiritual successor to the super capable Sony IMX989 sensor that’s found in devices like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and the Vivo X90 Pro (via Gizmochina).
So far, we know the following for the LYT-900 from SSS themselves:
- LYT900 1/0.98-type (16.384 mm diagonal) approx. 50-effective-megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor
- LYTIA high-end model designed for high-quality smartphone imaging 1” type image sensor delivering superb tonal expressions
There isn’t any detailed official information and further technical specs for the sensor, but the “Sony Semiconductor - LYTIA” account on Weibo posted a promo poster for the LYT-900. Here it is:
If you’re wondering why the official Sony account is not bragging about the LYT-900 on Weibo, it’s because they got banned after allegations of insulting a Chinese martyr and hero from the 1950s in a post on the social media platform.
What phone to buy to get the LYT-900?
We’ve already talked about the rumor that the OPPO Find X7 Pro will pack the LYT-900.
Now, other potential recipients of the LYT-900 sensor are said to be the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro+. You can read much more about them, and other flagships in our The Best Chinese Smartphones Coming in 2024 ultimate guide.
