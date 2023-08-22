Save on a Sony SRS-XV800 or SRS-XV900 and end the Summer with a bang with one really loud Bluetooth speaker

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Unfortunately, we are nearing the end of summer, which means those amazing summer parties you enjoy so much will soon come to an end— at least until the next summer. That said, it's always nice to end the summer with a bang, right? And what is the best way to do that? With a huge beach or pool party, of course!

However, you will need a massive Bluetooth speaker with a water-resistance rating in order to provide the required decibels of loudness for that "ending with a bang" part. Fortunately for you, Amazon is currently selling two of Sony's best Bluetooth speakers for beach parties.

The Sony SRS-XV800 is discounted by 16% at the moment on the retailer's website, which means you will save $102 if you get it through this deal. However, if you need more power and have deeper pockets, you can go for the SRS-XV800's bigger brother, the SRS-XV900, which is also currently discounted by $102.

Straight out of the bat, we must note that these speakers are just massive and not your typical portable Bluetooth speakers for casual listening. These two are made for parties and are not that portable. That said, both speakers are loud, have amazing sound, and feature wheels, which make them more portable.

Moreover, the SRS-XV800 is IPX4-rated, which means you can rest assured that it will survive some accidental splashes. As for the SRS-XV900, Sony hasn't disclosed any official water-resistance rating for it, so you should probably place it in a place where no one would be able to drop their drink on it.

According to Sony, both speakers offer up to 25 hours of playtime. However, keep in mind that battery life depends on how loud you are listening. So, it's unlikely that the speakers will survive for 25 hours on a single charge if you're using them at the peak of their abilities.

