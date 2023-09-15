Grab a Sony SRS-XP500 party Bluetooth speaker from Amazon with a discount, and may the party never end

Sony SRS-XP500: Save $102! Grab the SRS-XP500 Bluetooth speaker from Amazon and save $102. This is one loud party speaker, perfect for big gatherings. $102 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

As a true party speaker, the Sony SRS-XP500 is one really big boy, which means you can't just grab it and go hiking with it. That said, it sports a built-in handle for easier carrying.However, its larger size is not a drawback. In fact, since it's a big speaker, the Sony SRS-XP500 packs a lot of power, which makes it perfect for big gatherings. And it delivers amazing sound as well. It has a strong emphasis on bass out of the box, but you can remedy that — in case you are not a bass head — via the EQ functionality in the Sony Music Center app.In addition to its awesome sound, the Sony SRS-XP500 is IPX4 certified, which means it can survive splashes of water and has up to 20 hours of listening time. However, keep in mind that battery life depends on how loud you blast your songs, so it may not survive 20 hours of constant playback.Overall, the Sony SRS-XP500 is one really awesome speaker that can now be yours for less. So, tap the deal button and grab one at a discounted price while you can.