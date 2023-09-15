Grab a Sony SRS-XP500 party Bluetooth speaker from Amazon with a discount, and may the party never end

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Although Summer is over, that doesn't mean that parties must be over, too. All you need is one awesome party Bluetooth speaker and an enclosed space large enough for all of your friends. Now, sadly, we can't help you find such a place, but we definitely can help you find an awesome party Bluetooth speaker. The one we have in mind is also currently on sale, so you will even be able to score some savings in the process.

The speaker we are talking about is Sony's SRS-XP500, which is enjoying a sweet 25% discount on Amazon at the moment and can be yours for $102 OFF its price if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

As a true party speaker, the Sony SRS-XP500 is one really big boy, which means you can't just grab it and go hiking with it. That said, it sports a built-in handle for easier carrying.

However, its larger size is not a drawback. In fact, since it's a big speaker, the Sony SRS-XP500 packs a lot of power, which makes it perfect for big gatherings. And it delivers amazing sound as well. It has a strong emphasis on bass out of the box, but you can remedy that — in case you are not a bass head — via the EQ functionality in the Sony Music Center app.

In addition to its awesome sound, the Sony SRS-XP500 is IPX4 certified, which means it can survive splashes of water and has up to 20 hours of listening time. However, keep in mind that battery life depends on how loud you blast your songs, so it may not survive 20 hours of constant playback.

Overall, the Sony SRS-XP500 is one really awesome speaker that can now be yours for less. So, tap the deal button and grab one at a discounted price while you can.
